Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

Call for expression of interest – fuel wood consumption survey

0

This story is sponsored

Development and implementation of fuel wood consumption survey for the period 2000-2020

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF), in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, is seeking to appoint qualified professional service providers to support the development and implementation of a national survey on fuel wood production and consumption in South Africa across the demand-side sectors.

The focus of this work is to measure and record the actual wood removals at a national level, by type of removals (i.e. natural forests, woodlands, plantations and alien invasive species), and their consumption, across demand-side sectors at a municipal level, for the 2000-2020 time period.

GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender. Expression of Interest forms are available for downloading until 16.10.2020 at the following link https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/90241.html


Completed forms must be submitted to [email protected]  by October 23 2020. Please quote reference 83365027 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Special Reports

Office space to rent in Pretoria

[email protected] -
There is office space to rent in Pretoria from the Housing Company Tshwane and your tenders must be submitted by October 26
Read more
Special Reports

SingularityU South Africa Summit 2020 set to future-proof Africa

special reports -
The summit builds a community of changemakers that will solve the continent’s challenges and helps people learn about exponential technologies
Read more
Special Reports

Why cybersecurity needs to be a top priority for small businesses

special reports -
This quick guide to end-to-end business security in the ‘new normal’ outlines how small businesses can secure their valuable data
Read more
Special Reports

South Africa is open for international travel!

special reports -
African travellers must possess relevant travel documents, a negative PCR test result, and will also be screened for Covid-19 symptoms
Read more
Special Reports

Conference geared to the retirement sector’s determination to claim the future

special reports -
‘The challenge for the retirement sector in South Africa is to bring originality, resourcefulness and vision to the table’
Read more
Special Reports

Call for Expression of Interest

special reports -
GFG seeks to appoint an exper to work with the African Tax Outlook team to develop the ATO guidebook and provide data analytics
Read more
Advertising

Today's top stories

Biodiversity loss threatens us all

South Africa has not signed the Leader’s Pledge for Nature, despite the Earth’s interdependent crisis of biodiversity loss, ecosystem degradation and climate change
sheree bega -
Read more

The promised land? Lack of access to finance hinders farmers

The agricultural sector has grown this year, but an absence of collateral is preventing black farmers from making a go of their business
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more

Ramaphosa reiterates support for emerging farmers

On the back of the announcement that the government would allocate more land to be leased by emerging farmers, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that beneficiaries will also be trained in financial management and enterprise development
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more

Dihlabeng loses out in land ‘blunder’

The Free State municipality allegedly handed over responsibility for deciding who received state land to specific officials instead of an evaluation committee
Athandiwe Saba -
Read more

ANC’s North West troika clean-up flops

ANC regions in the province have ordered their mayors, chief whips and speakers to stay in office
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now