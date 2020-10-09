Call for expression of interest – fuel wood consumption survey

Development and implementation of fuel wood consumption survey for the period 2000-2020

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF), in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, is seeking to appoint qualified professional service providers to support the development and implementation of a national survey on fuel wood production and consumption in South Africa across the demand-side sectors.

The focus of this work is to measure and record the actual wood removals at a national level, by type of removals (i.e. natural forests, woodlands, plantations and alien invasive species), and their consumption, across demand-side sectors at a municipal level, for the 2000-2020 time period.

GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender. Expression of Interest forms are available for downloading until 16.10.2020 at the following link https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/90241.html

Completed forms must be submitted to [email protected] by October 23 2020. Please quote reference 83365027 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.