Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

SingularityU South Africa Summit 2020 set to future-proof Africa

Mic Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa
0

This story is sponsored

The fourth annual SingularityU South Africa Summit takes place on October 14 and 15, purely online. With over 100 speakers, 15 workshops, four stages, a virtual reality expo, networking platforms and more, almost 2 000 people are expected to attend this unique business event.

Mic Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa, shares more about this year’s summit.

In short, what is the SingularityU South Africa Summit all about?

South African business innovator Michael Jordaan will talk about disrupting the banking industry with Bank Zero

The SingularityU South Africa Summit is all about bringing the best thought leadership and innovation to South Africa and Africa, to build a community of change-makers that will solve the continent’s challenges and future-proof Africa. It’s also about helping people and businesses learn how exponential technologies can help them in their everyday lives and business.

Over the last couple of years, we have brought some of the world’s top thought leaders to the stage, which we continue to do. This year, we have expanded our themes, which are:


  • Exponential technologies
  • Global grand challenges
  • Leadership & entrepreneurship
  • Digital Marketing
  • SMEs

This year, the summit is completely online. How will things be different to previous years?

Andile Ngcaba – Founder of Convergence Partners

The online format enables us to stage a completely different event. We are not limited by space for our activities or our audience, so we have expanded our themes, topics and stages. This year we have four stages plus live workshops, all happening simultaneously.

It allows us to attract a global audience — nobody has to fly in. With reduced or no ticket prices there is more access for more people.  

We have also treated the content differently. We understand Zoom fatigue, so we are keeping the content short, sharp and high value, constantly evolving to keep the audience engaged. The shorter talks have made space for more variety. There will be more than one talk per session to choose from, as well as highlights and relive channels.

There are always amazing speakers. Who can we expect to hear from this year?

There are over 100 speakers at this year’s summit, but to name a few:

Peter Diamandis  – Executive founder and director of Singularity University, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation

Jerry Wonda – Grammy Award-winning producer

David Roberts – Leading Expert on Business Disruption and Exponential Leadership, Founder of GEDI Training

Cathy Wood – Founder and CEO of ARK Invest

Jaya Baloo – Chief Information Security Officer at Avast Software, SingularityU Faculty of Cybersecurity and Quantum Computing

Esther Wojcicki  – SingularityU Faculty Education

Hans Otterling  – General partner at Northzone

Steve Leonard – CEO of Singularity University

Andile Ngcaba – Founder of Convergence Partners

Prof Tshilidzi Marwala  – Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg and author

Michael Jordaan – Founder of Bank Zero, Director of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Director of Telco Rain

Jamie Metzl  – Singularity University faculty member, founder OneShared.World

Divya Chander – Singularity University, Faculty Chair Neuroscience

Paola Santana – Singularity University faculty, founder and CEO of Social Glass

Mxolisi Mgojo – CEO of Exxaro

Silas Adekunle – CEO of Reach Robotics

Godfrey Nazareth – CEO of X-Biomedical Inc

Adam Valkin  – Managing Director at General Catalyst

Vivienne Ming – Co-Founder and Executive Chair at Socos Labs

Tilly Lockey – Bionically beautiful, inspirational speaker and influencer.

Cathy Hackl – LinkedIn Top Voice in Tech

Fred Swaniker – Founder of African Leadership Group

And many others!

How were the speakers chosen?

We look for people from around the world who show current expertise based on our topics and themes. The bar is really high: we value people who show extraordinary thought leadership, who are trailblazing in their fields and leading ground-breaking innovation around the world. Our over-riding mission is to future-proof Africa, so it’s all about who will deliver the most value to our audience in that capacity.

We also get plenty of requests and proposals for speakers, who we then research.

What is the process of putting the agenda together?

The process is quite intense and lengthy. It takes a few months. Overall, the agenda is based on the themes, topics and narratives.  

Cybersecurity specialist Jaya Baloo

We have a team that carefully steers the agenda to ensure that the right flow throughout each day, so that there is variety, including factors such as no two people speaking on the same topic at the same time.

You can see this year’s agenda here: https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/

What highlights can we expect at this year’s summit?

Plenty!

I’m very excited about the thought leadership talks. We have many top-end leaders from around the world, and great variety and depth in the presentations and panel discussions. There is so much to learn in these few days —  it’s like getting a mind upgrade in a very short time.

David Roberts will discuss how to be a strategic, empathetic leader in the new world

Also having Peter Diamandis on our stage is a big thing. We are thrilled that he will be addressing African audiences.

There will be a highlights channel on October 14 and 15, with highlights from previous years’ summits. On Friday 16t, we go live with our Relive Experience that will enable you to watch the talks or discussions you missed during the week.  

Our “Drinks in the bush” VR afterparties are also going to be a great highlight! You’ll be able to choose your avatar from the big five and drink in close proximity to other animals.

Lastly, I am excited that we are giving people the opportunity to connect and interact with each other. This has been missing from many other online events and there’s a real need for this. Our platform has wonderful engagement and networking opportunities.

For more information go to https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Special Reports

Office space to rent in Pretoria

[email protected] -
There is office space to rent in Pretoria from the Housing Company Tshwane and your tenders must be submitted by October 26
Read more
Special Reports

Call for expression of interest – fuel wood consumption survey

special reports -
Professional service providers are sought to support the development and implementation of a national survey on fuel wood production and consumption
Read more
Special Reports

Why cybersecurity needs to be a top priority for small businesses

special reports -
This quick guide to end-to-end business security in the ‘new normal’ outlines how small businesses can secure their valuable data
Read more
Special Reports

South Africa is open for international travel!

special reports -
African travellers must possess relevant travel documents, a negative PCR test result, and will also be screened for Covid-19 symptoms
Read more
Special Reports

Conference geared to the retirement sector’s determination to claim the future

special reports -
‘The challenge for the retirement sector in South Africa is to bring originality, resourcefulness and vision to the table’
Read more
Special Reports

Call for Expression of Interest

special reports -
GFG seeks to appoint an exper to work with the African Tax Outlook team to develop the ATO guidebook and provide data analytics
Read more
Advertising

Today's top stories

ANC’s North West troika clean-up flops

ANC regions in the province have ordered their mayors, chief whips and speakers to stay in office
Paddy Harper -
Read more

The new wave way: How SA’s now generation moves different

South Africa’s newest stars have turned to the internet and cultivated cult followings to launch themselves onto the global music scene
Sabelo Mkhabela -
Read more

De Lille unfazed by acting-DG’s baggage

Latest twist in public works saga suggests minister quashed query into doctored corruption report
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more

Extract: Mandy Wiener’s ‘The Whistleblowers’ shows the cost of speaking...

In this extract from journalist Mandy Wiener’s latest book she examines the death of ANC Youth League member Sindiso Magaqa in KwaZulu-Natal
mandy wiener -
Read more

How graft arrests came together

Learning from its failure to turn the Schabir Shaik conviction into one for Jacob Zuma, the state is now building an effective system for catching thieves. Khaya Koko, Sabelo Skiti and Paddy Harper take a look behind the scenes at how law enforcement agencies have started creating consequences for the corrupt
khaya koko & Sabelo Skiti & Paddy Harper -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now