Combatting wildlife crime in Southern Africa activity annual programme statement (APS) No. 04

Closing Date: 31 March 2021                                 

USAID’s VukaNow: Combating Wildlife Crime in Southern Africa Activity, implemented by Chemonics International, is seeking concept papers for implementation of activities designed to address a multi-faceted programme that aims to significantly reduce the level of poaching and illegal trade in wildlife through innovative approaches to: enhancing law enforcement capacity, enhancing judiciary systems, minimising wildlife crimes and illegal trade, enforcing the law more effectively, and reducing the root causes and enablers of wildlife crime.

The grants will be awarded and implemented in accordance with USAID and US government regulations governing grants under contracts and USAID’s VukaNow internal grant management policies. The funding from this grant shall not provide any direct benefits to the Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) or any department, ministry, or organ of the GoZ, including entities or parastatals owned in whole or part by the GoZ unless specifically approved, in advance, in writing by USAID.

For the APS containing the application instructions and the associated documents, please follow the GoogleDrive link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1rcD73j-dpnihc_hO7hQm8r8GKjCr6O8-?usp=sharing


All applications with supporting documents should be submitted to [email protected] on close of business 17.00 local time (South Africa) 31 March 2021.

The APS content can also be requested from [email protected] with subject matter REQUEST FOR APS No.4

