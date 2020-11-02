Subscribe
Subscribe

M&G Sponsored Webinar – Report

Breast and cervical cancer

Professor Lynette Denny
0

See upcoming and past events at M&G Live

To commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness in October, Global Health Strategies hosted a webinar titled Breast and Cervical Cancer — a conversation on risks, prevention, screening and support. Speakers were Professor Lynette Denny, Gynaecological Oncologist, Professor and Chair, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Cape Town and Director, SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Gynaecology Cancer Research Centre; Dr Jenny Edge, Head of the Breast and Endocrine Unit at Tygerberg Hospital and Founder and Director of the NPO: Breast Course for Nurses; and Mawisa Chauke, Triple Negative Breast Cancer Survivor and a founder of MTS brand. It was moderated by Marcelle Gordon, Anchor on TV news channel eNCA.

When Professor Lynette Denny was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, she stopped in at a public bathroom at Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront one day. “I went into the ladies, and a woman came up to me and said: ‘Excuse me sir, this is the women’s toilet.’ I said to her: ‘but I am a woman!’”

Mawisa Chauke, triple negative breast cancer survivor and a founder of MTS brand

Having breast cancer, said Denny, is about so much more than just surviving. “There are many aspects to this, from losing your breasts to losing your hair, to being sick, to being a patient,” she said. There’s a huge need for psychosocial support for those with the disease. “It made me understand how disempowered we are as women and as patients.”


Thirty-two year old Mawisa Chauke can speak to that feeling of disempowerment. In December 2018, she felt some pain and discomfort in her left breast. Her doctor told her that it couldn’t be cancer, because “cancer is not painful”.

Following an ultrasound at the hospital she was told that the lump was probably caused by fibroids, which commonly affect women of her age. They told her to go home for six months and return because “maybe that lump would have shrunk”. But Chauke refused. “I know there’s a family history of cancer,” she said. At her insistence, the doctors proceeded with a biopsy the following month.

A week later, she was told she had triple negative breast cancer. Accounting for 10% – 15% of all breast cancer incidences, this disease does not have any of the receptors that normal cancer does. It often affects women younger than 40, spreads faster than other types, and the prognosis is generally worse. “Within a space of a month, already I was on stage three,” said Chauke.

Dr Jenny Edge, Breast Cancer Specialist and Founder and Director of the Breast Course for Nurses

Dr Jenny Edge said that many patients are initially misdiagnosed in the same way Chauke was. “Triple negative breast cancers both look and feel like fibroadenoma. So it’s quite complex,” she said.    

Edge, who also founded non-profit organisation Breast Course for Nurses, said that they are teaching young health workers that every patient above the age of 25 who presents with a lump in their breast requires further investigation. “Hopefully as this generation of doctors grow up, we will not have as many stories as Mawisa’s.”

Simply being a patient puts one in a position of dependence on a health worker, but the panellists highlighted how poverty further disadvantages the ill. “There are many, many barriers to the access to care,” said Edge.

An informal poll conducted amongst her clinic patients found that 40% did not access the necessary healthcare and screening because of the logistics and cost of transport. Apart from the considerable cost to get to the clinic, one patient described a common scenario: “I have to get up at 6am, leaving my 12-year old to take my four-year old to school.”

But the need for learning in this area doesn’t begin and end at grass roots level. Breast cancer, despite being the most common type of cancer among South African women, is a field where many questions in the science remain unanswered.

“We don’t know why many women have breast cancer,” said Edge. “We know that it is associated with being female (although men can get breast cancer too); we know that it is associated with getting older (the average age of Edge’s patients is 55) and we know that it’s associated with family history.”

What has been confirmed is that merely being female puts you at risk of contracting the disease. “No woman is at a low risk of getting breast cancer,” said Edge. “We have normal risk, we have high risk and we have very high risk.” Regular checks are therefore paramount. Best practice calls for women aged 40 and over to get a mammogram every year.

Marcelle Gordon, Anchor on TV news channel eNCA

And then there’s cervical cancer, which occurs almost as regularly as breast cancer. Breast cancer gets “a lot more press” than cervix cancer, because cervical cancer is about that “down there, dirty area”, said Denny. But regular screening remains just as important. It’s recommended that women ages 21 to 65 get a pap smear every three to five years.

Regular checks by well-trained professionals could help curb the mortality rate of these two cancers. Denny is outspoken in her call for South Africans to expect better support from the healthcare system in this regard. Nine years after being diagnosed, she calls herself a breast cancer survivor because she got the right treatment from the right doctors at the right time.

 “The premature death of women from treatable or preventable cancers is just not acceptable,” said Denny. “We should be horrified by women dying from cancers that could be prevented or cured if caught in the early stages.” — Thalia Holmes

To view the webinar, click here

About Mail & Guardian Partner Webinars

The Mail & Guardian produces regular online events in association with carefully selected commercial partners. These events reach hundreds of participants (more than 7 000 in July alone).

We work closely with our partners to ensure all events meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers. If you would like to find out more, please see our M&G Webinars page.

Related stories

Special Reports

Disrupt the corrupt

special reports -
Whistle-blowers should be seen as real heroes in the fight against corruption and we need a change in culture for this to happen
Read more
Special Reports

Corporates: A force for good for a sustainable future

special reports -
In order to see people and nature thrive what is required is a strong focus on partnerships – we cannot act alone anymore
Read more
Special Reports

In conversation with SA Reserve Bank Governer, Lesetja Kganyago

special reports -
'Make interest rates zero and inflation goes up and then people save less – we need savings to fund investment in this country'
Read more
Special Reports

Secure your business from cyber threats

special reports -
Many business-grade security systems now have built-in learning systems and AI to help businesses stay up to date with protection
Read more
Special Reports

Investment outlook beyond Covid-19

special reports -
Opportunities for local business growth needed to be identified and strategically capitalised on, and we have to be really deliberate about that
Read more
Special Reports

Resilience, gender and global climate action

special reports -
There are too many burdens placed on women – such as childcare and collecting water – and as clmate change takes hold these tasks will become even harder
Read more
Advertising

Today's top stories

Community health workers — could Covid-19 finally unlock their role...

In the absence of action from the health department, South Africa’s community health workers are once again having to fight for their rights, with a nationwide strike planned from 9 November.
Joan Van Dyk -
Read more

SA has a retirement savings crisis

Limited understanding of finances and a low income means that millions of South Africans either don’t or can’t put money aside for when they’re older
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more

Richard Calland: Biden needs a senate win to limit Trumpism

Joe Biden doesn’t have the mojo needed to restore the US – so he needs a full house to appoint those who do, writes Richard Calland.
Richard Calland -
Read more

Greed won’t end the vaccine wars

In the race for a safe and effective vaccine, human rights and honesty should be prioritised above profits, say activists
Pontsho Pilane -
Read more

‘Beat the heat with cool zones’

Temperatures being recorded in some parts of South Africa are already close to the limits at which humans can survive
sheree bega -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.