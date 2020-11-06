World Teacher’s Month

The light holders of society

The South African public education system will collapse without the commitment and selflessness of its 400 000-strong teaching force. These were the words of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga as she celebrated World Teachers’ Day on October 30 2020.

Held under the theme: “Teachers leading in crisis: re-imaging the future”, the day is observed to recognise and acknowledge the critical role that teachers play in guiding and nurturing the country’s 12 million young minds.

Motshekga said the country prides itself on the calibre of teachers it has in its system, who continue to give their all despite the trying and often unbearable working conditions. “We are very proud of the calibre of all our teachers that we have in our system. Thank you for staying, firstly in South Africa, and secondly in the public schooling teaching environment. We are aware that our teachers work in unfavourable conditions generated by environmental factors such as the prevalence of crime, poverty and the burden of diseases,” said Motshekga.

Referring to teachers as “the light holders of society”, Motshekga said they are indispensable to the country’s basic education system. They are “critical in our efforts to steer our country back into the growth path after years of inertia, state capture and general malfeasance”, she added.

She said the country owes much to its teachers and should do more to appreciate them, and that they deserve extra support. “We salute all of you! Your country is proud of your exploits. We must do more to show appreciation to our teachers. Our teachers deserve extra support through both monetary and non-monetary measures for their tenacity, expertise and staying power,” said the minister.

She also reflected on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the education community and paid tribute to the teachers who had died. “Sadly, some teachers have succumbed to the virus and other ailments. We send our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Your loss cuts deep into our souls. Be comforted that your loved ones have run their race. Ours is to pick up the spear and soldier on. The dearly departed will continue to live among us in our hearts. You will surely be missed,” said Motshekga.

She used the occasion to refute “falsehoods” about teachers and also shared plans her department is introducing to reform the education system. “Lies and half-truths have been repeated so often that they have grown three legs. In other words, falsehoods and scarecrows sustain the notion of the so-called ‘education crisis in South Africa’. There’s no education crisis in South Africa. In fact, numerous independent research findings and our data show that we are a system on the rise.”

The quality of teachers has greatly improved. Motshekga said in 1994, only 54% of South Africa’s teachers were academically qualified. But, she said, today out of over 400 000 teachers, only a statistically insignificant number is still completing their qualifications.

Motshekga used the Centre for Development & Enterprise’s latest Annual School Survey data to drive home the point that the profile of the current teaching force is fit for purpose.

The data revealed, among others, that:

• 81% are qualified: 66% had an M+3 qualification and 15% had an M+4

• 19% are unqualified (in education terminology, an unqualified teacher is a person who doesn’t have an initial teacher training or postgraduate teaching certificate, yet they have the necessary three-year diploma/degree in a subject they teach)

• In 2013, 10% of teachers had the equivalent of an M+3 qualification, but no professional teaching qualification, and about another 10% had an M+2 or lower.

Motshekga said teachers are “life-long learners” as 31% of them upgraded from unqualified to qualified, while in employment. “This suggests that the majority of teachers build up their qualifications on the job, often over many years.”

She attributed the rise in the number of teachers with qualifications to Funza Lushaka, the department’s own bursary scheme. Motshekga said since its inception in 2007 to 2018, the department has awarded a whopping 134 211 Funza Lushaka bursaries at a cost of R8.36-billion.

Motshekga said her department is currently finalising an analysis of teacher supply, demand and utilisation in the sector. She said they are re-configuring the curriculum in response to emerging areas of specialisation, the fourth industrial revolution and new policy imperatives.

Teachers who are already in employment, said Motshekga, are encouraged to diversify their offering and take courses such as computer skills and coding offered by the University of South Africa. She said they have also partnered with other technology companies such as Google, Teen Geeks and other role players to develop a coding platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to customise teaching and learning.

She said plans are also afoot to introduce a robotics curriculum from grades R to nine. This will ensure that our schooling system produces learners with the foundation for future work, and equip them with skills for the changing world.

Motshekga said her department is considering funding a new cohort of student teachers who will pursue studies in strategic streams such as ECD, digital learning, focus schools, and the three stream-model curricula. She said the other critical area they are looking to improve is the low participation of women in leadership positions.

“We are seized with a matter of low participation rates of women in principalship. If I had my way, South Africa would have 51% of women principals by 2025,” said Motshekga. To remedy the situation, she said, they have launched a unique qualification for principalship called the Advanced Diploma in Education: School Leadership. Motshekga said in the future this will form part of a criterion for anybody aspiring to be a principal, adding “we encourage women teachers to take up [this] space and prepare to lead us into the future”. — Thabo Mohlala

New breed of fresh minds to take teaching to the next level

Bringing young people into the teaching profession has always been one of the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) main priorities. This is because the DBE’s findings have shown that a majority of teachers in the education system are over the age of 40, and some are reaching retirement age.

Raquel Marnce from Kokstad says that a good teacher should strive to continually improve herself so they can be the best version of themselves for their learners.

Thanks to the Funza Lushaka Bursary Scheme the demographic is steadily changing, as more young people take up teaching. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga recently said that to date the scheme has awarded 134 211 bursaries at a cost of R8.36-billion. She said the number of newly qualified student teachers has almost tripled in recent years. This is part of the department’s grand plan to attract the brightest minds and young talent in the profession.

One of the youngest and brightest minds to join teaching is Raquel Marnce (24) who hails from Kokstad, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal. She received her primary education at the local Kokstad Primary School, where she did grade one to seven. She finished her grade 12 in 2014 and then went to the University of the Free State, where she obtained a BSc in Biochemistry and Microbiology.

Marnce said when she was growing up she was always told she would be a good teacher, but she never took this seriously. It was only after she completed her degree that she felt attracted to teaching and she enrolled for a postgraduate certificate in Further Education and Training through the Funza Lushaka Bursary Scheme. She said taking up teaching did not come as a complete surprise, as most of her family members are teachers. After completing her training she went back to her alma mater to start her first teaching job in January 2020.

She said: “Education is the core of our existence and to be part of a process that is able to empower, uplift and mould individuals is a privilege. I would not have it any other way. Teaching is definitely the most rewarding profession and to be able to touch the lives of our youth and be of service to them is greatly fulfilling.

“To me teaching is the noblest and most important profession. Without a teacher and a structured education system we would have not been able to achieve economic development and freedom as a country and be as liberated as we are now,” said Marnce.

She said she admires teachers who are passionate and caring towards the learners. Marnce said World Teachers’ Day should be used to celebrate teachers who sacrifice so much. “To me a good teacher should continuously strive to develop herself so that they can be the best versions of themselves to the learners. She has to be versatile, open-minded, be willing to unlearn regressive practices in school and must always be willing to go the extra mile.”

Marnce said she still finds it challenging to adapt and navigate through the difficult times caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Teaching through the Covid-19 pandemic has been petrifying. It has not been an easy experience. During this time I have been providing a lot of emotional support to the learners. This helped keep learners focused and also help them take control of the situation. Through this they are aware of the importance of the safety measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.” — Thabo Mohlala

Mokhudu Machaba: a dedicated and selfless teacher

Mokhudu Machaba has in abundance all the qualities required for one to become a teacher: she’s humble, caring, selfless, industrious, and also possesses an inquisitive mind.

Her eagerness to learn new things put her name and that of her school on the map. When she started teaching Machaba never hesitated to learn about computers, and they have been her constant companion for over 20 years. A Foundation Phase teacher at Ngwanamago Primary School in Ga-Mothiba, Limpopo, Machaba’s prolific use of technology has made her an asset and a go-to person when it comes to IT issues.

It’s all about lifelong learning: Mokhudu Machaba did not dream of being a teacher, but is now a passionate and innovative foundation phase educator. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba/Mukurukuru Media)

She has won some coveted IT accolades, including “Super Teacher of the Year” in 2013, awarded to her by Internet Service Providers Association, and a fortnight ago she was shortlisted for the Global Teacher Prize. She was among the first cohort of teachers upon whom the Department of Basic Education relied so heavily on when it first started to implement and integrate information and communication technology (ICT) into the curriculum.

When Telkom donated computers to her school in 2006 Machaba naturally relished the moment, but most of her colleagues did not share in her excitement because they had never used a computer in their lives. But she graciously held their hands and taught them how to use and tap into technology as a vital classroom resource.

She helped design academic reports and farewell certificates for grades R and seven for the school, saving it a lot of money in the process. Machaba’s generosity was not limited to her colleagues; her learners also benefitted. She help them learn how to use their own mobile devices for school work and she did not mind digging into her own pocket to augment some of the consumables such as data and airtime. She also helped some of them pay for the repairs of their broken handsets.

Machaba is a great admirer of the power of ICT, as she believes it has immense benefits for education. Some of these include energising learners’ participation during lessons, and improving their performance and concentration levels. “Today’s learners are proficient in the latest technologies such as Facebook, Twitter, Mxit, Skype, and using these in the classroom not only motivates but also inspires them considerably,” said Machaba.

Teaching was not her first career choice, but she said circumstances forced her to become a teacher as it was the only affordable profession at the time. Soon she developed so much love for it that she feels she was divinely chosen for this vocation. Because of teaching she can relate and empathise with learners, colleagues at her school and members of her rural community. Machaba said she feels grounded and fulfilled — as a teacher she is able to touch the lives of so many wonderful young souls.

Machaba has conquered the odds. She grew up in an impoverished household and fell pregnant at age 15. This turned her young life upside down; she had to look after her child on her own, because her mother felt she needed to take responsibility for her actions. Although it was hard, it instilled in her the spirit of fortitude which came in handy as a teacher, because most of learners at her school face similar hardships. It is this never-say-die-attitude that equipped her to succeed in life. — Thabo Mohlala

