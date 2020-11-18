Introducing Sabinet Judgments

Sabinet, one of the most respected thinkers at the intersection of law and technology, is proud to announce a new service – Sabinet Judgments.

This is an exciting addition to Sabinet’s legal content portfolio — providing access to a broader spectrum of legal information. Sabinet’s overarching commitment to consistently offer the quickest, easiest route to credible legal information sources was a big driver behind the development of its latest offering: Sabinet Judgments.

A database of unreported and reported judgments from all courts, with optimal discovery and ease of access to the required judgments, Sabinet Judgments further allows you to discover related items to the judgments that include — but are not limited to — legislation, articles and related cases.

By leveraging content, technology and service; Sabinet Judgments is not only quick and easy to use, it’s also incredibly robust when it comes to searchability – showcasing important new information, updates, and additions through our dedicated “What’s New” section.

Couple all of this with the “always up-to-date” approach Sabinet takes, and users will find themselves accessing a tool that’s capable of keeping them “in the know”.

Strong footing for the future

At Sabinet, we pride ourselves on the fact that we’re well equipped. We have the tools necessary to empower our users to work smarter and faster.

We consider technological evolution as an enabler, and by leveraging these new developments as and when they occur, we’re improving not only the way we work but also the way our users work.

“To preserve the inherent value of Sabinet’s reputation and integrity and its perceived credibility among its stakeholders, we ensure end-to-end product development of new solutions that are innovative and inclusive to the communities in which we operate, and we are continually looking for enhancements to products to meet changing customer needs,” says Sanet Vos, Head of Product at Sabinet.

For more information on Sabinet Judgments, click here.

About Sabinet

With a sound performance history of over 35 years, Sabinet has firmly established itself as a leader in facilitating access to a wide spectrum of high-quality and credible information sources. Over the course of the last three decades, Sabinet has built a strong local and international reputation for providing Africa’s information to the world and the world’s information to Africa.

Sabinet’s mission to support libraries’ technical processes, promote resource sharing and enable access to information sources is underpinned by its commitment, partnerships, understanding and support.

Sabinet’s roots are in library support services, where it is recognised for providing central platforms for collaboration and resource sharing among libraries.

With regard to all of the above: just because we’re working a little bit differently in light of the lockdown doesn’t mean we’ve had to make any sacrifices to the services we provide. Our performance is still sound, we’re on-mission now and always, and our roots remain unchanged and, more importantly, sturdy.