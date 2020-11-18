Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

Introducing Sabinet Judgments

Users will find themselves accessing a tool that keeps them in the know
0

This story is sponsored

Sabinet, one of the most respected thinkers at the intersection of law and technology, is proud to announce a new service – Sabinet Judgments.

This is an exciting addition to Sabinet’s legal content portfolio — providing access to a broader spectrum of legal information. Sabinet’s overarching commitment to consistently offer the quickest, easiest route to credible legal information sources was a big driver behind the development of its latest offering: Sabinet Judgments.

A database of unreported and reported judgments from all courts, with optimal discovery and ease of access to the required judgments, Sabinet Judgments further allows you to discover related items to the judgments that include — but are not limited to — legislation, articles and related cases.

By leveraging content, technology and service; Sabinet Judgments is not only quick and easy to use, it’s also incredibly robust when it comes to searchability – showcasing important new information, updates, and additions through our dedicated “What’s New” section.


Couple all of this with the “always up-to-date” approach Sabinet takes, and users will find themselves accessing a tool that’s capable of keeping them “in the know”.

Strong footing for the future

At Sabinet, we pride ourselves on the fact that we’re well equipped. We have the tools necessary to empower our users to work smarter and faster.

We consider technological evolution as an enabler, and by leveraging these new developments as and when they occur, we’re improving not only the way we work but also the way our users work.

“To preserve the inherent value of Sabinet’s reputation and integrity and its perceived credibility among its stakeholders, we ensure end-to-end product development of new solutions that are innovative and inclusive to the communities in which we operate, and we are continually looking for enhancements to products to meet changing customer needs,” says Sanet Vos, Head of Product at Sabinet.

For more information on Sabinet Judgments, click here.

About Sabinet

With a sound performance history of over 35 years, Sabinet has firmly established itself as a leader in facilitating access to a wide spectrum of high-quality and credible information sources. Over the course of the last three decades, Sabinet has built a strong local and international reputation for providing Africa’s information to the world and the world’s information to Africa.

Sabinet’s mission to support libraries’ technical processes, promote resource sharing and enable access to information sources is underpinned by its commitment, partnerships, understanding and support.

Sabinet’s roots are in library support services, where it is recognised for providing central platforms for collaboration and resource sharing among libraries.

With regard to all of the above: just because we’re working a little bit differently in light of the lockdown doesn’t mean we’ve had to make any sacrifices to the services we provide. Our performance is still sound, we’re on-mission now and always, and our roots remain unchanged and, more importantly, sturdy.  

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Special Reports

The Southern Africa Tuberculosis and Health Systems Support Research and Publication Interventions

special reports -
The project places emphasis on rolling out a standardised package of occupational health services and mining safety standards across four countries
Read more
Special Reports

Standard Bank shares the untold stories of entrepreneurs

special reports -
The Behind the Numbers initiative will hopefully inspire a number of South Africans to take that step to begin their own small businesses
Read more
Special Reports

Young blood leads operations at marketing agency

special reports -
Makamu's innovation and work ethic that paved the way to her most recent promotion as the agency’s Operations Manager after only seven months
Read more
Special Reports

Vodacom continues to drive positive outcomes for education

special reports -
The Covid-19 pandemic has proved the need for programmes to be aligned to ICT and this has allowed the Foundation to realise meaningful transformation
Read more
Special Reports

What is your financial archetype?

special reports -
Many South Africans suffer from the tendency to rather settle for smaller daily gratifications than to wait for larger future rewards
Read more
Special Reports

Putting gender firmly on the agenda: The importance of diversity in mining

special reports -
Exxaro is committed to finding ways to bridge the gender equality gap and empower more women to have a voice in the industry
Read more
Advertising

Today's top stories

More provinces involved in matric exam paper leak

The first investigation into the maths paper two leak is expected to be concluded by the end of November.
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more

Eusebius McKaiser: Zuma’s recusal case is utterly unconvincing

The legal arguments put forward by the former president’s team are weak and inconsistent
Eusebius Mckaiser -
Read more

China blamed for Zambia’s debt, but the West’s banks and...

The narratives about the African country’s debt crisis are being used as fodder in geopolitical battles
Grieve Chelwa -
Read more

The beautiful game isn’t perfect

And it shouldn’t be. The search for absolute fairness is spoiling the way football is played
Luke Feltham -
Read more

Government gets $2bn more in pledges towards infrastructure development

The New Development Bank pledges billions of dollars towards infrastructure development in South Africa. Implementing infrastructure development is one of the measures the country is counting on to recover from the economic effects of Covid-19
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.