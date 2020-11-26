Subscribe
Get Rewarded for banking with Standard Bank Mobile

Standard Bank Mobile focuses on offering reliable and affordable connection
Most South Africans experience the internet through their mobile phones. Whether it be through Facebook, Google or WhatsApp, once they have had access to the net and the possibilities it presents, it becomes an important part of their lives. However, an estimated third of South African smartphone owners can’t afford the data to use the internet or update the software on their phones.

Standard Bank Mobile is an exclusive offering which is only available to Standard Bank customers. You must have a qualifying Standard Bank transactional cheque account or credit card. “Standard Bank Mobile focuses on being more than just about phones, we focus more on offering reliable and affordable connection,” explains Stephen Bailey, Head of Mobile Virtual Network Operation at Standard Bank.

Whether you are buying, paying or spending the little that you have, with Standard Bank Mobile, your money goes the extra mile to keep you connected to your dreams. Be among the first to experience the convenience and flexibility of a mobile network like never before, and get this in return:

  • Peace of mind: you get your monthly bank account fee back in airtime and free data when you swipe your bank cards — all you pay is a monthly fee;
  • Convenience: choose a data or voice usage plan or a data bundle that suits your needs;
  • Easy ways to pay: stay in control by managing your mobile account online;
  • UCount Rewards: If you are a Standard Bank UCount member, you are rewarded points to move up a tier, plus you get free monthly data based on your UCount tier; and
  • The gift that keeps on giving: you get free 250MB or R25 airtime with (SUM)1, Student Achiever and Access accounts. Earn 1MB of data for every R20 spent on your credit card and/or your cheque or debit card and discounts on device purchases.

You can purchase your new device at the Standard Bank device store on your credit card at a special rate of 11% per annum and enjoy affordable monthly repayments.


Bank for your buck – this is what it costs:

  • R39 monthly fee for Consolidator and Elite
  • R42.50 monthly fee for MyMo (Bundle) Account
  • R49 monthly fee for Prestige, Private and Signature Banking
  • Get a free SIM with (SUM)1, Student Achiever and Access account

“We are seeing an incredible uptake of smartphone users, but don’t see the same level of uptake of internet access. This is because people who are buying smartphone devices generally struggle to afford data to keep their phones up to date, let alone use the internet as they please, and this is where Standard Bank Mobile comes to play,” says Bailey.

Mobile phones have changed the way we live and work. No matter the location, whatever the time, we have grown accustomed to constant available contact and with Standard Bank Mobile, your money goes the extra mile to keep you connected to your dreams.

For more information about Standard Bank Mobile, simply visit www.standardbank.co.za, download the banking app or visit your nearest branch.

