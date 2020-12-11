Subscribe
Subscribe

Ontrend Magazine – December 2020

Fullscreen Mode

The second issue of Mail & Guardian #OnTrend explores “Another World” – the people, places and possibilities that form part of a promising future unlike anything we could previously have envisioned. Included with the newspaper’s 11 December issue, the magazine presents a mix of engaging, longer-form reads with reviews, style edits and guides to the season’s must-tries.

“When we shared our first issue of #OnTrend, we advised buying local, supporting small businesses, and considering sustainability when choosing gifts,” says Cayleigh Bright in this issue’s editor’s note. “We couldn’t have known just how important this attitude would become in the year to follow. Many of us have seen that our support truly can mean the difference between success and failure for the retailers and restaurants we tend to take for granted – in our small ways, we can shape the world around us with our decisions. There are better ways of living.”

In the issue’s cover story, artist Athi-Patra Ruga says that “I am imagining a land with many beautiful things on the other side of the fence. I then want to start telling the story of how I would like to furnish it,” as he speaks about his art, collaboration with Dior, his establishment of an artist’s residency, and Victory of The Word – his project to save the historic Lovedale Press. 

#OnTrend spotlights the most exciting local destinations to savour while supporting local tourism. In the magazine’s Travel pages, we visit destinations for diversion, while in our Glow Up section we tour the country’s prime properties for total relaxation. In addition to interviews with two chefs with innovative takes on various aspects of the industry – from cuisine to compensation – our Taste pages also show readers how to rediscover SA’s winelands according to their unique preferences.

With reviews and edits ranging from artistic Cars collaborations, Tech with big ambitions, and alternative investments, to Style and Design for a laidback season at the end of a long year, #OnTrend promises pleasant moments of entertainment and escape as well as some inspiration to reshape our collective reality.


Latest on M&G

Special Reports

Ontrend Magazine – December 2020

#OnTrend’s second issue is out, packed with all that SA has to offer, and celebrating possibility and promise
special reports -
Read more
Digital Editions

11 December 2020

The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online...
Staff Reporter -
Read more
Education

Matric results may be withheld if rewrite decision is set...

The Pretoria high court will rule tomorrow on the case of a rewrite of two matric exam papers that were leaked, after learners and a teachers union challenged the decision in court
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
Education

Social media a powerful tool in education

The Phepha uFunde case study shows how Twitter and Facebook can mobilise change
nape senong -
Read more
Africa

Post-election violence mars otherwise calm poll

The Ghana Electoral Commission has declared the incumbent president, Nana Akufo-Addo, the winner of the 2020 elections
Agence France presse -
Read more
National

PPE ‘proxy’ contract cancelled

The tender linked to Ramaphosa’s presidency has been cancelled by the special corruption court
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Pesticide lobby in sly bid to self-licence

NGOs warn that letting a lobbyist for pesticide firms regulate the scientists who conduct safety tests is putting a ‘fox in charge of the henhouse’
sheree bega -
Read more
National

Xenophobia weaponised in ‘truck wars’

KZN’s premier has tried to intervene by offering South Africans preferential access to jobs, but foreign drivers say locals don’t want the work
des erasmus -
Read more
Advertising

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.