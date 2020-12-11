Ontrend Magazine – December 2020

The second issue of Mail & Guardian #OnTrend explores “Another World” – the people, places and possibilities that form part of a promising future unlike anything we could previously have envisioned. Included with the newspaper’s 11 December issue, the magazine presents a mix of engaging, longer-form reads with reviews, style edits and guides to the season’s must-tries.

“When we shared our first issue of #OnTrend, we advised buying local, supporting small businesses, and considering sustainability when choosing gifts,” says Cayleigh Bright in this issue’s editor’s note. “We couldn’t have known just how important this attitude would become in the year to follow. Many of us have seen that our support truly can mean the difference between success and failure for the retailers and restaurants we tend to take for granted – in our small ways, we can shape the world around us with our decisions. There are better ways of living.”

In the issue’s cover story, artist Athi-Patra Ruga says that “I am imagining a land with many beautiful things on the other side of the fence. I then want to start telling the story of how I would like to furnish it,” as he speaks about his art, collaboration with Dior, his establishment of an artist’s residency, and Victory of The Word – his project to save the historic Lovedale Press.

#OnTrend spotlights the most exciting local destinations to savour while supporting local tourism. In the magazine’s Travel pages, we visit destinations for diversion, while in our Glow Up section we tour the country’s prime properties for total relaxation. In addition to interviews with two chefs with innovative takes on various aspects of the industry – from cuisine to compensation – our Taste pages also show readers how to rediscover SA’s winelands according to their unique preferences.

With reviews and edits ranging from artistic Cars collaborations, Tech with big ambitions, and alternative investments, to Style and Design for a laidback season at the end of a long year, #OnTrend promises pleasant moments of entertainment and escape as well as some inspiration to reshape our collective reality.