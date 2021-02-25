UNICEF vacancy announcement

Fixed term appointment – Partnership manager, NOD, Pretoria (South African nationals only)

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the most disadvantaged children. To save their lives. To defend their rights. To help them fulfil their potential. Across 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, every day, to build a better world; and we never give up.

For every child, partnerships

UNICEF South Africa works with a range of partners in government, civil society, academia, the corporate sector, media and other sectors to create a safer and healthier environment for every child.

How can you make a difference?

Under the direction of the Chief of Communication & Partnerships and guided by UNICEF South Africa’s strategic plans and co-operation with the government of South Africa, the Partnership Manager leads the development, planning, and overall engagement in private sector partnerships.

The objectives are to build partnerships and leverage resources in support of programmatic goals and broader national development targets to improve the lives of South Africa’s most disadvantaged children. The role involves engaging actively with the corporate sector, while co-ordinating across the UNICEF South Africa office and with regional and global colleagues.

The individual will manage and co-ordinate the UNICEF South Africa CEO Network, strengthen the SME strategy, engage on children’s rights & business principles and liaise with business networks on behalf of UNICEF and its priority focus areas. The role also involves integrating corporate fundraising with individual giving and major donor work to ensure a holistic approach to the fundraising strategy and related plans.

To qualify as a/an [champion or advocate]

Advanced university degree in international development, public affairs, international relations, political science economics, marketing, communication, commercial management, business administration or related fields.

*A first University Degree in a relevant field combined with two additional years of professional experience may be accepted in lieu of an advanced university degree.

Training in fundraising, brand management and/or direct marketing required. NGO management and knowledge of children’s rights and business is an asset. A first-level university degree in combination with qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of an advanced university degree.

A minimum of eight years of progressively responsible professional work experience in all areas of fundraising, including a minimum of two years in international fundraising. Special emphasis is put on strategic planning, direct marketing, relationship management and corporate fundraising. Experience in working with several countries at the same time would be relevant.

Fluency in English (verbal and written), knowledge of another UN language an advantage.

To find out more about the specific functions, responsibilities and qualifications needed, please visit: https://www.unicef.org/about/employ/?job=538266

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to submit their application at the following link: https://www.unicef.org/about/employ/?job=536681 by 15 March 2021. We invite you to watch a short video on how to apply: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePgDIQ9RVYs&feature=youtu.be

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, religious and and ethnic backgrounds, including persons with disabilities, to apply to become a part of the organisation.

UNICEF has a zero-tolerance policy on conduct that is incompatible with the aims and objectives of the United Nations and UNICEF, including sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual harassment, abuse of authority and discrimination. UNICEF also adheres to strict child safeguarding principles. All selected candidates will be expected to adhere to these standards and principles and will therefore undergo rigorous reference and background checks. Background checks will include the verification of academic credential(s) and employment history. Selected candidates may be required to provide additional information to conduct a background check.

UNICEF only considers higher educational qualifications obtained from an institution accredited/recognised in the World Higher Education Database (WHED), a list updated by the International Association of Universities (IAU) / United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The list can be accessed at: http://www.whed.net