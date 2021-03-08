Mining Indaba’s highly anticipated Investment Battlefield returns next week

Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba), organised by Hyve Group Plc, is hosting one of their most popular features online this year. The Investment Battlefield — the platform famed for presenting Africa’s hottest junior mining companies battling against each other — begins Tuesday 9 March 2021.

Global investors and financiers are encouraged to tune in to review projects and financial overviews of some of Africa’s most promising mining projects, providing a way for capital holders to uncover new projects and ideas that were not previously on their radars. This takes place weekly, starting with Precious Metals Exploration (9 & 11 March), followed by bulk and base metals (16 & 18 March) and battery and energy materials (23 & 25 March).

Kael O’Sullivan, Director of Investor Relations, Mining Indaba, says: “Given the huge success of the Investment Battlefield since it launched in 2017, we wanted to continue this year, despite the global pandemic challenges. We believe the format will translate well to the virtual environment of the Investment Programme and once again, prove an integral part of our offering aimed at investors and mining companies.

“Whether virtually or in-person, we believe it is important for junior mining entrepreneurs to be given the opportunity to gain exposure and build relationships with investors and brokers. It not only allows juniors to receive first-hand feedback from the investors themselves, learn exactly what investors are looking for and how to increase their appeal, but it also provides an opportunity for juniors to present themselves as leading emerging developers and miners. We are all looking forward to showcasing some of the most promising junior miners in Africa throughout March 2021.”

Next week’s First Stage: Precious Metals Exploration will spotlight companies that are in the exploration stage of their projects on Tuesday 9 March at 2pm. The junior mining companies include Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO, Pelangio Exploration; Sean Meadon, Executive Director, Platinum 1; and Christopher Drysdale, Vice-President of Operations, Antler Gold. The companies will be presenting to a top panel of judges from OCIM Precious Metals, Elemental Royalties and MJG Capital.

The First Stage: Precious Metals Development will follow on from this on Thursday 11 March at 2pm. Pitching companies include Andrew Dinning, Managing Director and CEO, Samara Resources; Shedrack Kombe, CEO, Mcharo-Kombe; and Bert Monro, CEO and Director, Cora Gold. The panel of investor judges are from Medea Natural Resources, Afena Capital and Triple Flag Precious Metals.

For the first time, it’s not just the expert panel of judges who will choose the finalists; the audience will be asked to vote on who they think should go through to the next round and go on to be crowned the 2021 champion. Attendance for the first stages is free; click here to register a place in the audience.

The Investment Battlefield will be held in conjunction with the Virtual Investment Programme (launching 30-31 March), a two-day programme of highly targeted and optimised investment meetings for the global mining finance community and junior and mid-tier mining companies. The semi-final and final will be streamed live exclusively to participants of the programme.

