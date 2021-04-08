WWF KAZA Wildlife Advisor

World Wildlife Fund works to support the Namibian Government, Namibian Organisations and Namibian Communities to protect the country’s natural resources whilst at the same time seeking ways where Namibians can benefit from a sustainable nature-based economy.

WWF Namibia has a number of high-level strategies. The largest of these is the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) transfrontier Conservation (TFCA) programme, which extends into Angola, Zambia, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Major Duties and Responsibilities:

The KAZA Wildlife Advisor is a strong technical position that also carries senior management functions. It:

• Provides vision, leadership and management of WWF KAZA’s transboundary wildlife program activities.

• Facilitates and serves as WWF’s primary liaison on matters related to transboundary conservation planning for wildlife.

• Co-ordinates the development of wildlife-based transboundary conservation planning frameworks and strategies (i.e., integration of CBNRM, protected area management, market-led conservation, climate change, etc.).

• Oversees WWF-supported transboundary wildlife research activities, especially that relating to corridor and connectivity studies, ensuring integration of such activities with on-going programs and policy needs of partner governments in synergy with conservation biology NGOs and CBO organizations.

• Serves as WWF’s wildlife expert/advisor to regional integrated landscape planning processes and stakeholders mandated to promote regional large landscape planning, e.g. KAZA Secretariat, SADC TFCA Network, Peace Parks Foundation (PPF), The Nature Conservancy (TNC), etc.

• Maintains regular communications with KAZA Secretariat, NGO and government partners on regional conservation and landscape planning activities.

• Identifies, collates, drafts and manages funding proposals to further the conservation and development of KAZA, in line with the WWF in KAZA Conservation Strategy.

We are looking for a person with/who has:

• In depth knowledge of wildlife management and utilization with a full understanding of the importance and challenges of community-based (land-holder stewardship) approaches.

• Proven ability to direct the formulation of complex conservation projects.

• Technical knowledge of natural resource information systems including databases.



• Project management experience including design, proposal preparation, management, reporting, monitoring and evaluation, preferably in wildlife management and community participation.

• Strong knowledge of the socio-economic political context of the KAZA Countries and a network of professional contacts.

• Technical proficiency in the field of Wildlife Conservation and Natural-Resource Management with at least 5-10 years professional technical experience.

• Experience in southern Africa wildlife systems is essential. Experience working with communities, NGOs, donors and African government agencies is preferred.

• Proven administrative capabilities with at least five years’ experience in donor-funded project management is essential along with diplomatic skills and a desire to work in multi-cultural and national frameworks.

• Proven ability in training professional staff and provision of technical support to a wide diversity of government, NGO partners and communities including training and mentorship with regard to wildlife management, protection and value addition. Excellent oral and written communication skills in English are required; basic understanding of Portuguese and/or Afrikaans would an added advantage.

Information and procedure: If you are interested in this role and fit the above profile, please apply by sending an email and your résumé together with references to Nicole Benade ([email protected]) by Friday 16th April 2021. A pre-employment screening process will be part of the application procedure.

Conditions: WWF reverses the right to withdraw the advert. Furthermore, if you have not heard within three weeks of the closing date consider your application to be unsuccessful.