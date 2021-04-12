E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet get even more desirable

Back in 1991, Mercedes-Benz debuted an elegant cabriolet at the Frankfurt International Motor Show. A four-seater with a fabric top, it was initially known as the 300 CE-24, and revived a long tradition of four-door open-top vehicles in the company’s brand history. It was renamed the E-Class in 1993, launching a range that has become amongst the most emotionally appealing in the Mercedes-Benz stable.

Fast forward to 2021, and Mercedes-Benz has just launched a comprehensive facelift for its already stunning E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet. Upgrades include a healthy facelift, with the front sections, in particular, being given a fresh look; a good dose of new technology, including the next generation of driving assistance systems and the MBUX infotainment system; and a range of electrified, more efficient, petrol and diesel engines.

“We have always made automotive dreams come true, and the E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet facelift take this to the next level. We have resharpened the brand identity and we are continuing to drive forward the revision of our entire E-Class family successively,” says Johannes Fritz, Co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and Executive Director for Mercedes-Benz Cars. “The emotive appeal of these two dream cars has been further reinforced by the model upgrade. The E-Class Cabriolet with the classic fabric top offers spaciousness and comfort on long journeys for up to four people, while the new E-Class Coupé combines the beauty and classic virtues of a grand tourer with state-of-the-art technology.”

South African customers will initially have two models available at launch. The E200 offers a 2-litre four-cylinder engine that delivers 145kW and 320Nm of torque. This results in a 0-100 time of 7.5. The E300 has the same engine, which is tweaked to deliver 190 kW and 370 Nm, with a 0-100 time of 6.4 seconds.

Refined styling, inside and out

The design modifications, particularly to the front sections of the E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet, bring added refinement, with flatter headlamps that feature all-LED technology. The “A-shape” design of the new diamond radiator grille, which is standard on all versions, adds a particularly dynamic touch. South African models will feature the AMG line as standard for all Coupe and Cabriolet models.

A new highlight of the muscular rear section is the completely redesigned inner workings of the two-piece tail lights, featuring LED technology. The star module with integrated reversing camera is inset into the boot lid.

The interiors of the Coupé and Cabriolet combine contemporary style with sporty luxury. The upper section of the dashboard appears to hover, resting on generously proportioned trim elements that flow through into the doors. New-look trim options — open-pore grey ash wood and aluminium with light carbon-fibre grain — serve to enhance the interior.

The E-Class is fitted with an entirely new, intelligent steering wheel as part of the facelift. This is available as a leather steering wheel and in a super sports variant. It is also equipped with the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system, which comes standard with two large 10.25-inch/26 cm high-resolution screens, arranged side by side for a sublime widescreen look. Two 12.3 inch/31.2 cm screens are optionally available.

Next-generation driving assistance systems

The new E-Class has the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems, allowing the Coupé and Cabriolet to react quickly and intelligently if the driver is unable to do so. The hands-off detection feature of the steering wheel means that if the system detects that the driver does not have their hands on the steering wheel for a certain time, a warning cascade is started, which finally activates Emergency Brake Assist if the driver continues to be inactive.

As standard, the E-Class comes with Active Brake Assist, which uses autonomous braking to prevent a collision or reduce its severity. The system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds and even to prevent collisions.

URBAN GUARD: protection against crime

In conjunction with the Mercedes me app, URBAN GUARD Vehicle Protection enables all-round monitoring of the parked vehicle. URBAN GUARD comprises an anti-theft alarm system, tow-away protection with visual and audible warning in the case of a detected change in position, an alarm siren, interior monitoring (triggers in the case of movements in the interior) as well as a pre-installation for theft and parking collision detection. In the case of the latter, the vehicle sensors register when the parked and locked vehicle is bumped or towed, or when someone attempts to break into the vehicle. If the service is active, the driver receives detailed information via the Mercedes me App. By means of push notification, the driver finds out, for example, how severe and in which area of the vehicle the parking damage is. As soon as the vehicle is restarted, this information is also shown once on the media display.

E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet

Mercedes-AMG has unleashed its new E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet to the South African market, delivering increased performance, edgier styling and an eye-catching interior filled with cutting-edge technology and upscale materials.

The new models stand out from their non-AMG counterparts with a characteristic grille and a host of exterior details. Inside, they show their pedigree with a new AMG Performance steering wheel and the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays.

Under the bonnet, the electrified 3.0-litre engine with twin turbocharging via an exhaust gas turbocharger and an electric additional compressor generates an output of 320kW and produces a peak torque of 520Nm. This results in a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.4 and 4.6 seconds respectively, with top speed governed to 250km/h (or 270 km/h, if the AMG Driver’s Package is selected).

“Our new Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ models also offer a perfect synthesis of performance, elegance and comfort as a Coupé and Cabriolet. For lifestyle-oriented customer groups with discerning requirements in terms of performance and efficiency, both two-door models from Affalterbach are the perfect offerings,” said Johannes Fritz, Co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and Executive Director for Mercedes-Benz Cars.

Completely restyled, striking front

The design of the front view is completely new and reinforces the AMG family affiliation. The key feature is the AMG-specific radiator grille with 12 vertical louvres. The A-shaped design of the front, which becomes broader towards the bottom, and the flatter, sharper-cut all-LED headlamps create an especially powerful impression, with the similarity to the AMG GT sports car family evident.

Viewed from the side, the new 19-inch light-alloy wheels in the aerodynamically optimised 5-twin-spoke design catch the eye. As an option 20-inch light-alloy wheels in a 5-twin-spoke design are available, with the optional AMG Night Package offering an even sportier appearance with outside mirror housings, window frames plus trim elements in the front and rear apron styled in high-gloss black.

Luxurious interior with specific displays

The interior welcomes the occupants with distinct appointments, luxurious materials and the current-generation MBUX infotainment system. Visually, the two displays for the instrument cluster and multimedia displays blend beneath a shared glass cover to form the widescreen cockpit. With a fresh design and seamlessly integrated buttons, the new AMG Performance steering wheel creates an even closer link between human and machine.

An engine to enhance the AMG experience

The 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine is characterised by top-of-the-range performance and intelligent electrification.

The engine is coupled with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission, which impresses with extremely short shift times, fast response to shift paddle commands, a double-declutching function and multiple downshifts. It also features all-wheel drive, which combines optimal traction for dynamic driving fun with a high level of driving safety in all conditions: in the dry, in the wet or on a slippery surface.

The top speed of 250 km/h can be increased to 270 km/h with the AMG Driver‘s Package, while the brake system is optimally tuned for the power and performance of the E 53 models: the front axle features cross-drilled and internally vented 370 x 36 mm discs, with four-piston fixed callipers and AMG lettering, while the rear axle is fitted with internally vented 360 x 26 mm discs with single-piston floating callipers.

With the five Dynamic Select drive programs – Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual, the characteristics of the new Mercedes-AMG E53 4MATIC+ models can change from efficient and comfortable to very sporty at the touch of a finger. The modes modify key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering.

For more information, click here