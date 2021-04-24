E-Class sedan dazzles with major facelift

With over 14 million units delivered since 1946, the E-Class is the best-selling model series in the history of Mercedes-Benz, with many regarding it as the “heart of the brand”. Now it’s raising the bar even further: the latest iteration of the E-Class Sedan, which arrives in South Africa this month, sets new benchmarks with an even more dynamic design, sporty aura and raised levels of interior comfort.

The E-Class Sedan is produced in the state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant, and comes off the same line as the Mercedes-Benz CLS and the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupé. South African motorists will be able to choose from two models at the time of launch: the E200 and E220d derivatives.

Johannes Fritz, Co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and Executive Director for Mercedes-Benz Cars, says customers of the E-Class are among the most loyal fans of the Mercedes star: eight out of 10 customers of the E-Class Sedan remain loyal to Mercedes-Benz when buying their next vehicle.

“The tenth generation of the E-Class set styling trends in 2016 with its clean, yet emotionally appealing design and an exclusive, high-quality interior. Together with the wealth of innovation in areas like driving assistance systems, it proved extremely successful, with more than 1.2-million customers around the world buying a current-generation E-Class Sedan,” said Fritz. “Our latest extensive facelift builds on that platform to deliver the most advanced E-Class Sedan yet.”

The facelifted front end, with increased chrome content, shows the new E-Class means business, with two chrome louvres and vertical high-gloss black struts providing a sporty and elegant appearance. The designers also updated the Sedan’s rear end with a new bumper, split tail lamps and a new boot lid.

Inside, there’s even more comfort in the interior, including a new steering wheel with touch controls, large display screens as standard (2 x 10.25 inches), and the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system. MBUX includes the now-familiar “Hey Mercedes” voice control and augmented reality that displays additional information, such as house numbers, in the video image of the surroundings.

The new E-Class features Urban Guard, which offers all-round surveillance of the parked vehicle. This includes functions like warnings for collision damage warning, tow-away protection and anti-theft.

Next generation driving assistance systems

The new E-Class has the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems. Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, with route-based speed adjustment, recognises and responds to tailbacks and slow-moving traffic even before the driver becomes aware of them. When a traffic jam is detected (and if the driver does not choose a different response), DISTRONIC reduces the speed to around 100 km/h as a precaution.

Other innovations include:

Active Tailback Assist, which can substantially assist the driver with lane-keeping and maintaining a safe distance at speeds up to around 60 km/h, with a high degree of availability.

Active Blind Spot Assist, which lowers the risk of a collision with other road users, like passing cyclists. It also monitors the blind spot when at standstill, and can warn the driver of approaching vehicles, motorcycles or bicycles when opening the door.

Parking Package with 360° camera: Side View gives the Parking package a new function that keeps an eye on the entire side of the vehicle. The extended side view makes it easier to manoeuvre alongside nearby, parallel obstacles such as kerbs and garage walls.

ENERGIZING comfort control

ENERGIZING seat kinetics is another new feature in the E-Class. It supports beneficial changes in seated posture by means of minute movements of the seat cushion and backrest when on a journey. ENERGIZING comfort control networks various comfort systems in the vehicle, and uses musical and lighting moods plus a number of massage modes for a wide range of feel-good programmes. The aim is for passengers to feel well and relaxed even during demanding or monotonous journeys.

New Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ continues the tradition of luxury

The new-look Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ boasts an even sportier look than before, with striking body styling. The larger AMG-specific radiator grille, flatter all-LED multibeam headlamps, characteristic wheel arches flared wider to accommodate bigger tyres, and rounded-fit bonnet with powerdomes combine to create a considerably more dynamic appearance. The interior has also been given a major makeover, with widescreen cockpit, new AMG Performance steering wheel and the MBUX infotainment system.

At the heart of the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ lies a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with twin-scroll turbochargers, which delivers 450kW and a maximum torque of 850Nm. This is enough to complete the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds, with a combined fuel consumption of 11.9-11.6 l/100 km.

“Thanks to our efficient V8 engine and the fully variable all-wheel drive, the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ offers not only outstanding performance and vehicle dynamics at the highest level, but significantly increased comfort while retaining the hallmark AMG character. In conjunction with the extensive design update, we’re offering our customers an even more attractive package,” said Selvin Govender, Marketing and Sales Director for Mercedes-Benz Cars.

Fine interior with sporty note and high comfort

The interior combines a fine ambience and high-quality materials with the characteristic AMG performance. The AMG seats are upholstered in nappa leather, and individually adjustable ambient lighting comes as standard. A further highlight is the MBUX infotainment system with a touchscreen and touchpad, with intelligent voice control and AMG-specific displays and settings. The two displays for the instrument cluster and multimedia displays blend visually beneath a shared glass cover to form the widescreen cockpit.

The voice-activated “Hey Mercedes” gets additional functions, and recognises and understands nearly all sentences from the fields of infotainment and vehicle operation, even if they are expressed indirectly. The new AMG Performance steering wheel creates an even closer link between human and machine, and includes a sensor mat to detect ‘hands-on”: if the driver does not have their hands on the steering wheel for a certain time, a warning cascade is started, which finally activates Emergency Brake Assist if the driver continues to be inactive.

The centre console includes an AMG-specific control unit with additional switches that are used to regulate the drive programs, the media volume, the 3-stage ESP®, the manual transmission mode, the Adaptive Damping System, the optional AMG Performance exhaust system, the ECO start/stop function and the reversing camera. Alongside the AMG brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, door sill panels and black floor mats with AMG lettering accentuate the sporty look.

Power where it counts

To ensure optimum output and response from the AMG 4.0-litre V8 engine, the two exhaust gas turbochargers feature twin-scroll technology to reduce the exhaust gas back-pressure and optimise the gas cycle. The AMG speedshift MCT 9-speed transmission is specially tuned to the requirements of the performance models, enabling extremely short shift times and fast multiple downshifts, while the double-clutching function makes for an emotive gear-shifting experience.

The job of stopping the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ effectively is taken care of by the AMG high-performance brake system, which is reliable, quick and fade-resistant, even under high loads. It boasts internally ventilated and perforated compound 360 x 36 mm brake discs with six-piston fixed callipers at the front, and 402 x 29 mm discs with single-piston floating brake callipers at the rear. There is also an AMG Carbon Ceramic brake system available as an option, with 402 x 39 mm discs at the front and 360 x 32 mm at the rear.

The AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension ensures the hallmark Mercedes E-Class comfort, combined with the high levels of precision and driving dynamics of the AMG brand. Thanks to a special spring and damper set-up and the Adaptive Damping System, the new three-chamber air suspension system combines exemplary driving dynamics with excellent road roar and tyre vibration characteristics. The stiffness of the air springs can be adjusted over a wide range by activating or deactivating individual air chambers, for perceptibly enhanced comfort and handling. The Adaptive Damping System can be set in three stages — Comfort, Sport and Sport+ — to choose between relaxed comfort on long journeys and maximum sportiness.

Drift Mode

The new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ is equipped with the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive as standard. This intelligent system combines the advantages of different drive concepts: torque distribution on the front and rear axles, which is fully variable for the first time, ensures optimum traction on any surface. The vehicle can thus be driven in a continuously variable way, from traction-oriented all-wheel drive to purely rear-wheel drive. When Drift Mode is activated, the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ becomes a purely rear-wheel drive vehicle. Drift Mode remains engaged until the driver deactivates it again.

And now, for a personalised experience

With up to six DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and RACE (standard in the S version), the characteristics range from efficient and comfortable to very sporty. The modes modify key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering.

Independently of the DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the driver has the option of switching directly to manual mode, in which gear-shifts are executed exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. The suspension set-ups can also be selected specifically as needed.

