 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login.

Special Reports

Standard Bank’s new campaign celebrates triumphant South African businesses

0

This story is sponsored

Small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) are the lifeblood of Africa. They play a crucial role in its growth, providing employment, stoking new economies, and connecting the continent to the rest of the world. 

In South Africa they are the heartbeat of our GDP.  SMMEs drive real growth: it is estimated that they provide employment to roughly 47% of the workforce, with their total economic output accounting for around 20% of GDP.

These businesses are owned by our neighbours, family and friends and they touch our lives every day, often in small ways but sometimes in grand, immeasurable ways. 

The impact that these businesses have makes for incredible stories, and it is these stories of tangible, sustainable growth that form part of Standard Bank’s new business banking marketing campaign. 

The campaign tagline: South Africa banks on business. Business banks on us; ​ speaks to real stories, about real businesses, and the real, life-changing impact they have on people’s lives. 

Standard Bank has collaborated with some of its business clients, to tell their stories and to demonstrate how they have partnered with them to help them grow. The bank will be delving into the remarkable histories of the businesses, celebrating their resilience, and honouring the many ways that they have positively changed and continue to change the lives of the people who work for them and the communities in which they operate. 

These stories will showcase how these businesses employ people, empowering them and their families, and aiding their children to get an education.  They will highlight how businesses provide the impetus for growth, help to take families and communities out of poverty, drive economic activity and act to combat socioeconomic challenges.

In the coming weeks, these remarkable stories will be unpacked across billboards, in print, online, on radio and on television.  

In times of uncertainty, businesses want partners that bring them certainty, reliability, and excellence when it comes to service. But, importantly, they also deserve partners who understand their needs and are committed to helping them achieve their goals. 

Standard Bank supports many of these businesses ​with banking solutions, trade assistance, market access, transcontinental networking platforms and more. Their Business Banking offering is an ecosystem of innovative products designed to meet even the most complex needs. They cut across sectors and  provide clients with access to funding, expertise and advice, digital integration, trade solutions and insurance coverage.

Standard Bank is proud that they have helped businesses remain relevant and thrive to tell their stories as part of their new campaign.  

The bank is invested in driving Africa’s growth; being just a bank is no longer enough. Standard Bank believes that it must become an integral and indispensable enabler of its clients’ aspirations. It takes pride  in partnering with its clients, providing value along their life journey, building and maintaining trust, servicing first and selling second.

The stories which make up the new campaign are testament to this.  They demonstrate how finding the right partner can help businesses succeed, and they highlight how successful businesses impact society exponentially. 

Every day Standard Bank partners with businesses to help them unlock their growth, no matter what the economic climate is.

That is why, South Africa banks on business. Business banks on us.

(click here for more information)

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Advertising

Today's top stories

Hugo Broos tapped to resuscitate Bafana

The Belgian has promised to build a younger, hungrier side, as he previously did when he managed the Indomitable Lions

Magashule and parliamentarians will continue to receive cushy salaries during...

Bongani Bongo, Zandile Gumede and Sindiswa Gomba are also among the parliamentarians affected by the step-aside resolution

Bongo considers legal options on step-aside order as his corruption...

The former state security minister said the National Prosecuting Authority was politically captured and compromising his right to a speedy trial

SA one of 48 countries implicated in illegal trade of...

A report by wildlife-trade specialists Traffic says a hippo census should be conducted to establish the sustainability of the trade

Suspension letters to be sent to ANC members who refuse...

During a top six meeting ANC secretary general Ace Magashule asked that step aside be reviewed every six months
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×