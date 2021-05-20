Southern Africa Trade & Investment Hub – Scope of Work – Angola Country Program Assistant

Base of Operation: Luanda, Angola.

Background: The USAID Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub (USAID TradeHub) is a six-year trade and investment program working throughout Southern Africa in its fifth year of implementation. The USAID TradeHub is establishing a presence in Angola to work with the U.S. Embassy, local government partners, and the private sector to achieve the following objectives:

Increased exports to South Africa from Angola. Increased investment (capital and technology) out of South Africa to Angola. Sustainable utilization of the African Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA) preference program by Angolan firms.

Objectives and Duties: The Country Program Assistant for Angola will work closely with the Country Representative and the USAID TradeHub’s technical teams on the management and implementation of work plan activities to achieve key results. S/he will be responsible for providing administrative, communications, event management, payment requisitions, report writing, budgeting, monitoring and evaluation support to the USAID TradeHub’s technical components: S/he will also support the country representative by supporting activity data collection, analysis, and entry using the Technical Administrative Management Information System (TAMIS) platform.

S/he will support information management and reporting as well as perform administrative tasks assigned by the country representative. S/he will:

Support data entry by compiling field reports for programmatic activities and reporting in TAMIS.

Draft reports or other communication products for review by the country representative/technical staff.

Provide coordination support between the Pretoria staff on the communications, monitoring and evaluation (M&E) teams.

Work with Communication team in organizing webinars, zoom and other virtual meetings, coordinate the USAID TradeHub events.

Undertake technical literature reviews, compilation of country profiles, and sector summaries.

Attend technical meetings and take minutes of deliberations, including follow-up communications.

Assist in conducting performance reflection, learning, and review meetings with technical leads.

Make appointments and maintain a group calendar coordinating with USAID TradeHub Pretoria Office.

Handle calls, mail, and electronic communications for the country representative.

Keep office supplies in stock, ensure that staff have data, work with vendors, and ensure timely payments.

Keep the records of the timesheet and submit them timely for payroll processing.

Provide support to all travelers in/out of the country including relevant information required for coordination of country clearance processing and dissemination of field activity information to respective countries for bilateral mission collaboration and participation, hotel reservations, airport pick up, and travel logistics.

Follow up with the country representative to submit technical and trip reporting deliverables, prepare weekly activities and events tracker and ensure compliance with USAID regulations, project policies, practices, and regulations.

Oversee and manage the physical office space management in the country. Make sure that office facilities are clean, orderly, and safe.

Monitor aspects of procurement in the country ensuring compliance with policies and standards. Oversees vendor relations, negotiates service contract agreements, and maintains accurate documentation. Ensure that all items are invoiced and paid on time.

Work closely with Human Resources (HR) and Administration Manager to maintain local staff personnel files, leave and any HR updates, ensuring that the country employee manual is consistent with policies and local laws.

Maintain project petty cash as per DAI guidelines.

Maintains inventory records, property allocation and conducts physical checks for accuracy of the country office.

Other duties as assigned by the Country Representative and the Portfolio Manager.

Qualifications and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, development, economics, or similar field;

M&E qualification will be of advantage;

Two or more years of experience in project monitoring and evaluation;

Experience with USAID or other donor-funded programs preferred;

Sound analytical skills;

Good organizational and multitasking skills;

Strong writing abilities;

Previous experience working in Angola;

Current knowledge of the Angola economy and have existing networks and contacts in Angola;

Excellent English and Portuguese writing and communication skills; and

Ability to use the latest ICT technology and computer software programs as well as research skills.

Supervisory Responsibilities: The Country Program Assistant will have no supervisory responsibilities.

Reporting: The Country Program Assistant will report to the Country Representative.

Applications for this position will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Interested candidates should submit their CV to [email protected] before May 28, 2021. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.