Call for proposal: GIZ South Africa and Lesotho: Provision of services for commercial and legal eligibility check for financing arrangements

GIZ has been active in South Africa since 1993 with the country office located in Pretoria, South Africa. GIZ in South Africa and Lesotho is mainly commissioned by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (Germany) (BMZ) but also works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) , Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology (Germany) (BMWi), European Union (EU), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and other funding partners. 

GIZ is responsible for implementing several projects in partnership with respective government departments and private sector stakeholders in South Africa under three core topics, namely: 

  1. Peaceful and inclusive societies 
  2. Climate and energy 
  3. Training and sustainable growth 

Our work in Lesotho focuses on participation in democratic processes by improving civic education, prevention of violence against women and children and water catchment management. The portfolio also comprises initiative projects in the areas of HIV prevention, Artificial Intelligence, social protection, innovation and learning. For more information visit:  www.giz.de/southafrica 

The GIZ South Africa and Lesotho intends to conclude a Framework contract with an Organisation to provide expertise in Provision of Services for Commercial and Legal Eligibility Check for Financing Arrangements. 

GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa and Lesotho to participate in this tender. Tender documents are available for downloading until 18.06.2021 at the following link:  https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/97937.html 

Tender documentation must be submitted to [email protected] by 25.06.2021 @ 23h00. Please quote reference 83383034 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted. 

