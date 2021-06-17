Standard Bank Business Garage Card gets you going

 Subscribe or Login

Many businesses in South Africa have resumed operations and are looking to regain the losses they experienced last year during Level 5 of the lockdown. For some of these businesses cash flow will be tight, and they will be looking for ways to pay for the planned and unplanned day-to-day expenses incurred to get back on the path to growth.

From being safe and secure, accepted worldwide, accessible from anywhere to additional data services, the Standard Bank Visa Business Garage Card has a host of benefits for business owners who need to be pandemic-fit for the future ahead.  

“With the Standard Bank Visa Business Garage Card in hand, we are putting business owners back in the driving seat,” says Ethel Nyembe, Head of Group Card and Payments at Standard Bank. “This solution empowers business owners by giving them access to funding to grow their business and helping them to manage spend in real time. This is the card that can help get your business going again by providing you with the cash flow you need to cover any vehicle-related expenses.”

The Standard Bank Visa Business Garage Card allows you to perform a full range of transactions that help you to manage your company’s fuel, repairs, toll fees, maintenance, spares, car hire and other vehicle-related expenses. 

The cards are driver specific, which allows businesses to separate and manage their fuel expenses while increasing individual accountability.  The Standard Bank Visa Business Garage Card also allows you to manage cross-border fuel and vehicle-related expenses.  

“Our business garage card offering also provides our customers with control over fuel costs​, the management of vehicle expenses, management of road travel​, gathering insights, helping to improve operational efficiency ​and looking after staff on the road,” says Nyembe. “Thanks to our partnership with Visa, the Standard Bank Business Garage Card is accepted worldwide, and is limited to fuel and vehicle-related purchases.  It also has tap-and-pay technology for contactless payments, and because of chip and pin technology it is even more safe and secure than before.”  

Customers also have access to additional data services through IntelliLink or their own ERP system and they can manage all their vehicle-related expenses from anywhere using Standard Bank’s online banking, mobile banking, and online business banking. 

With the Standard Bank Visa Business Garage Card, you have control over your vehicle expenses every time you swipe. You also get 55 days interest-free credit to help you pay for all your vehicle-related expenses and improve your cash flow. 

From Uber drivers, plumbers and fast-food outlets to the biggest retailers, the Standard Bank Visa Business Garage Card is a tool that puts business owners in the driving seat and inspires you to get going with the confidence of knowing that in your pocket you’ve got the card that says It Can Be. 

Pay for fuel and vehicle related expenses and take control of your business with the Standard Bank Visa Garage Card.  Apply now for the Standard Bank Visa Business Garage Card and get going, because when you get going our country gets going; Africa gets going.

Our corporate cards were made with your business in mind. Visit www.standardbank.co.za  to find out how we can help get your business going.

