Tender for consulting services (Consultancies) – Orange-Senqu River Commission (ORASECOM)

The Orange-Senqu River Commission (ORASECOM) secured funding from the Global Environment Fund (GEF) through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to implement a project that seeks to strengthen joint management capacity for implementing the Orange River basin-wide Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) Plan; and demonstrate environmental and socioeconomic benefits of ecosystem-based approaches to water resources management through implementation of the Strategic Action Programme (SAP) Priority Actions.

The SAP project is being implemented through four components and focuses on (i) Institutional and policy reform and technical capacity building towards enhancing transboundary basin planning and joint management (ii) reducing stress on Water Resources Quality (iii) addressing changes to the hydrological regime through the source-to-sea application and (iv) addressing land degradation through community-based ecosystem management.

ORASECOM invites eligible consultants/ consulting firms that are interested to bid for the following consultancies to submit technical and financial bids. Interested consultants must provide information indicating that they are qualified to perform the services (brochures, description of similar assignments, experience in similar conditions, appropriate skills, budget). Consultants may constitute consortiums to enhance their chances of qualification.

Consultants are required for the following work:

To Facilitate the Consultation Process for the Endorsement of the Transboundary Environmental and Social Assessment Guidelines To Facilitate Water Resources Modelling and Capacity Building for ORASECOM Member States To Facilitate the Development and Agreement of an Environmental Flow Regime for The Orange-Senqu River Basin

Note that the following two consultancies are re-advertisements. All consultants/ companies/or entities that have already applied need not reapply. Their proposals will be evaluated with the new submissions.

Research to Support Development of Innovative Private Public Partnership Schemes under the auspices of ORASECOM. Implementation of Activities to Rehabilitate the Orange – Senqu River Mouth by Undertaking Activities Identified in the Baseline Study.