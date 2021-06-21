 Subscribe or Login

Mare of Easttown

This story is sponsored

Mare of Easttown is the extraordinary story of an ordinary woman, Mare Sheehan, a detective in the small town of Easttown, Pennsylvania, who must solve a grisly murder as she tries to deal with her own traumas.

Season one of the series is currently showing on Showmax.

Mare, effortlessly played by Oscar winner Kate Winslet, is something of a hero to the Easttown community, despite her at times abrasive demeanour. But the town’s faith in her detective abilities is starting to wear thin: Mare has yet to solve the mystery of a missing girl, and now she must solve a shocking murder too. 

But Mare of Easttown is so much more than a whodunnit. It is the story of an ordinary community, bound together by family, friendship, and a sense of duty towards each other.

The show’s writers have succeeded in creating characters so human, you wouldn’t think twice if you walked past them in the street. From the location and set, to the costumes and make-up, everything about the show feels lived-in and familiar. 

The plot moves quickly and unpredictably, and the show traverses some difficult themes: mental health, grief, infidelity, divorce, betrayal, substance abuse and teenage pregnancy.

Winslet’s performance is breathtaking. From her unkempt ponytail to her bad posture, Mare is completely unfiltered, and we find ourselves rooting for her as she struggles with her own demons.

The cast includes some well-known faces, such as Julianne Nicholson, who plays Mare’s best friend, Lori Ross; and Guy Pearce, who plays Mare’s love interest, Richard Ryan. Fresher faces, such as Angourie Rice, who plays Mare’s daughter, Siobhan, bring a bristling energy to the show.

Expect the unexpected — Mare of Easttown will surprise you with every episode, while asking difficult questions about trauma and the human experience. But it’s not all a doom-and-gloom storyline; the pain does end, and there is light at the end of the tunnel. — Sarah Evans

Check out the trailer here:

To subscribe: https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

