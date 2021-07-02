Consultant Advert

The German International Cooperation (GIZ) supports the Gender Unit (GU), Industrial Development and Trade Directorate (IDT) and Directorate of Finance, Investment and Customs (FIC) of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in the implementation of SADC strategies and programmes for industrialisation and women economic empowerment through the SADC/GIZ Project “Industrialization and Women Economic Empowerment” (IWEE).

IWEE aims to increase women-owned businesses’ and female entrepreneurs’ participation in value addition for selected sectors/regional value chains (RVCs) of the SADC Industrialization Strategy and Roadmap (SISR). The consultant will be responsible for the design of an idea contest, including tasks such as conceptual groundwork and preparation of the contest, the development of an idea contest “roadmap” outlining the necessary processes and steps, the development of application packages and a marketing strategy, as well as recommending criteria of eligibility, selection criteria and an assessment grid.

Therefore, individual consultants are invited to apply for the following assignment:

Preparation of an idea contest to support women economic empowerment in the SADC region

The selected consultant will enter a contract with GIZ. Invitation letter to bid, Terms of Reference and further information can be found on:

