Consultant Advert

The German International Cooperation (GIZ) supports the Gender Unit (GU), Industrial Development and Trade Directorate (IDT) and Directorate of Finance, Investment and Customs (FIC) of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in the implementation of SADC strategies and programmes for industrialisation and women economic empowerment through the SADC/GIZ Project “Industrialization and Women Economic Empowerment” (IWEE).

IWEE aims to increase women-owned businesses’ and female entrepreneurs’ participation in value addition for selected sectors/regional value chains (RVCs) of the SADC Industrialization Strategy and Roadmap (SISR). The consultant will be responsible for the design of an idea contest, including tasks such as conceptual groundwork and preparation of the contest, the development of an idea contest “roadmap” outlining the necessary processes and steps, the development of application packages and a marketing strategy, as well as recommending criteria of eligibility, selection criteria and an assessment grid.

Therefore, individual consultants are invited to apply for the following assignment:

Preparation of an idea contest to support women economic empowerment in the SADC region

The selected consultant will enter a contract with GIZ.  Invitation letter to bid, Terms of Reference and further information can be found on: 

Submission deadline and address:

Kindly submit your bid, comprising a (i) technical offer and (ii) price offer, by 22 July 2021, 4pm.

The application package must be addressed to:    

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH
GIZ Office Gaborone
1st Floor, South Wing, Morula House
Plot 54358, New CBD
Gaborone
Botswana

For any commercial and technical questions please contact [email protected]

