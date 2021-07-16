Consultancy advert

 Subscribe or Login

The German International Cooperation (GIZ) supports the Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources (FANR) Directorate of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in the implementation of SADC protocols as well as development and implementation of strategies and programmes for biodiversity, climate change and natural resource management through the SADC/GIZ Project Climate Resilience and Management of Natural Resources in the SADC Region (C-NRM). One of the main focus areas is the further development of SADC Transfrontier Conservation Areas (TFCAs). 

In 2020, the 20th anniversary of the TFCA concept in SADC was celebrated, as it marked exactly 20 years since former Presidents Festus Mogae of Botswana and Thabo Mbeki of South Africa officially launched the first SADC TFCA — the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park (KTP). Since then, 18 cross-border areas have been listed as SADC TFCAs, out of which 12 have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) or Treaties. Over the years several videos have been produced on the TFCA concept in the SADC region as well as of individual TFCAs by various players. However, many of these videos are of a more technical nature. It is the intention that five 3-5-minute-long videos and an image library will be produced that will capture the emotions and essence of transfrontier conservation in SADC and the uniqueness of the various TFCAs themselves. 

Therefore, SADC based (registered company in one of the 16 SADC Member States) service providers are invited to apply for the following assignment:

  • Production of five videos and an image library of TFCAs in Southern Africa

The selected service provider will enter into a contract with GIZ.  Invitation letter to bid, Terms of Reference and further information can be found on: 

  1. https://tfcaportal.org/jobs-and-opportunities
  2. https://www.sadc.int/opportunities/procurement/open-procurement-opportunities/

Submission deadline and address:

Kindly submit your bid, comprising a (i) technical offer and (ii) price offer, by 2 August 2021, 16:00 p.m. Please note that tender bids not received at the stipulated time, date, place, email will not be accepted.

Email submission at [email protected] (no cc of GIZ staff) The physical submission must as per below address

The application package must be addressed to:  

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH

GIZ Office Gaborone
1st Floor, South Wing, Morula House

Plot 54358, New CBD

Gaborone

Botswana

For any commercial and procedural questions please contact [email protected]

