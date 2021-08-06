 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Special Reports

Freaky

0

This story is sponsored

Freaky, the slasher/comedy film currently showing on Showmax, will have you hiding under the covers and laughing at the same time. The plot revolves around a teenage girl, Milly (played by Kathryn Newton), and a serial killer, The Butcher, (Vince Vaughan), who, with the help of some voodoo, swap bodies. 

The teenager must find a way to get back into her old body while dodging the police, who are on the lookout for The Butcher. Meanwhile, The Butcher now inhabits the body of a meek teenage girl, and he goes on a killing rampage at her high school.

We witness a series of grisly murders, and it feels a little jilting to find ourselves giggling at the affable Vince Vaughan, having witnessed so much violence. 

But it works, somehow, this marriage of murder and laughter. Vaughan is a really convincing serial killer, and paradoxically, a charming teenage girl, too. Newton plays the cutesy teenage Milly with ease, and transforms into the evil serial killer just as smoothly. In fact, she’s pretty scary. 

Unfortunately, Freaky lacks imagination at times — if you’ve watched any teenage romcom or slasher flick from the 1990s (think Scream and American Pie), Freaky will feel familiar. And yet, that’s a part of its charm: we know there’s nothing ground-breaking about a gay teenage boy and his black friend on the run from a serial killer, but we still find ourselves engrossed in the storyline. 

Partly this is because the cast is fresh and the script is relevant. You’ll remember Newton from Big Little Lies, and it’s clear that the 24-year-old has a bright career ahead of her. Lesser-known faces such as Celeste O’Connor and Misha Osherovich, who play Milly’s besties, give the movie energy. The teenagers are every bit as Gen Z as you’d expect, with their woke-isms and social media, which helps Freaky stay relevant. 

It’s bound to be a hit with today’s teenagers, with enough of a storyline to keep adults hooked till the end, too. — Sarah Evans

Check out the trailer here:

To subscribe: https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Advertising

Today's top stories

Zuma in hospital for observation

The former president was moved to an ‘outside’ facility on Thursday morning

Markets react as Mboweni steps down in Ramaphosa cabinet reshuffle

ANC economic policy head Enoch Godongwana takes over the finance portfolio

Reshuffle: Mkhize tenders resignation as Ramaphosa calls top six meeting

Mkhize’s resignation and the top six meeting are the clearest indicators yet that Ramaphosa is intending to make a much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle

Zuma funder link in Phoenix killings

Weapons have been seized from a number of security companies owned by ANC-linked individuals who are loyal to the former president

ANC factions united on Zweli Mkhize

Despite agreement that it would be politically ‘unwise’ for the president to remove the health minister before the Special Tribunal makes its decision on the application by the Special Investigating Unit, he may have just done so
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×