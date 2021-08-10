SingularityU SA encourages optimism in future-focussed Summit

Brock Pierce

True to its commitment to nurture optimism and encourage future readiness, SingularityU South Africa has announced a host of new thought leaders, set to speak at the upcoming SingularityU South Africa Summit 2021. Taking place from 12–15 October online, the summit aims to empower South Africans and Africans with the latest insights from over 200 of the world’s leading local and international speakers, regarding exponential technologies and innovation across a number of fields.

Topics to be addressed include leadership and investment, artificial intelligence, crypto/blockchain, biotechnology, future of banking, scaling, ESG, 5g, cybersecurity, scaling, social impact, food security, education, NFTs (non-fungible tokens), gaming, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, 3D printing, space, digital marketing (SEO, Online Ads, Social) and DEFI (decentralized finance).

The newly announced speakers include:

Brock Pierce (Entrepreneur, Philanthropist & Activist, Co-founder of Blockchain Capital)

Rainford Knight (CEO of Transparency)

Merritt Moore (Forbes 30 under 30, Quantum Physicist/ Professional Ballerina)

Taddy Blecher (SingularityU South Africa Faculty, CEO of the Maharishi Institute)

James Ehrlich (Singularity University Faculty, Founder of ReGen Villages)

Geci Karuri-Sebina (SingularityU South Africa Faculty – Future of Cities)

Siavash Alamouti (EVP of Wells Fargo)

Andre Crawford-Brunt (General Partner at Braavos Investment Advisors)

Andrea Bohmert (Partner at Knife Capital)

Kim Hulett (SingularityU South Africa Faculty, Founder and CEO of Next Biosciences)

John Sanei (SingularityU South Africa Faculty, best-selling author, trend specialist)

Michael Jordaan (Founder of Bank Zero)

Ryan Gariepy (CTO and Co-founder of Clearpath)

Beena Ammanath (Executive Director of Deloitte AI Institute)

Nnamdi Oranye (Author, Founder and CEO of Disrupting Africa)

Robert Hersov (Chairman of Invest Africa)

Mic Mann (CO-CEO SingularityU South Africa / Mann Made)

Steve Leonard (CEO of Singularity University)

Jonas Pilgaard (CEO of 4Life Solution)

James Ho (Director of Strategic Partnerships at Animoca Brands)

Bohdanna Kesala (Managing Director, International Summits at Singularity University)

Steve Stavs (Professional Biohacker & Performance Coach)

Benji Rosman (Associate Professor WITS, SingularityU Faculty – Robotics)

Tamara Pheiffer (Leader in Africa for Medical Biohacking)

Valter Adão (Chief Executive and Digital Leader for Cadena Growth Partners)

Alix Rübsaam (Singularity University Faculty – AI)

Simeon Schnapper (Managing Partner at JLS Fund)

Jamie Metzl (Singularity University faculty member, founder OneShared.World)

Kadine James (CEO & Founder, The Immersive Kind)

Shayne Mann (CO-CEO SingularityU South Africa / Mann Made)

These add to previously announced speakers, who include Andile Ngcaba, Cathy Wood, Ashley Anthony, Efi Pylarinou, Kojo Annan, Adam Valkin, Alex Gladstein, Wee Liang Chua, Nathana Sharma, Paola Santana, Cathy Hackl, Phatizwe Malinga, Hilda Liswani, Sam Rad, Tshilidzi Marwala, Anashrin Pillay, David Roberts and Will Weisman. The full programme for the summit will be available in due course.

“There has never been a more important time to be future focussed, it is imperative that we focus on rebuilding South Africa through knowledge and skills transfer, as all of the tools we need to create an abundant future are at our disposal through exponential technologies” said Mic Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa. “The SingularityU South Africa Summit is one of the largest African thought leadership, innovation and technology events on the continent, focussed on driving positive change and exponential growth so that we can #futureproofAfrica” he added.

“For us, it’s all about how do we educate, empower, and inspire our community with bleeding-edge knowledge from the world’s most sought-after thinkers and doers, who share unrivalled acumen in the topics that they address” said Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

The SingularityU Exponential South Africa Summit 2021 will be hosted in collaboration with Deloitte and MTN.

To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to book, visit: https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/

Ticket prices:

Early Bird Ticket: R6 250. Book before 27 July 2021.

Early Adopter Ticket: R7 025. Book before 6 August 2021

Early Mover: R7 750. Book before 28 August 2021

Standard: R8 500. Book before 26 September 2021

Just In Time. R9 700. Book Before 7 October 2021

Late Mover: R10 625. Book before 15 October 2021

Payment dates cut off at midnight on the above dates.

All prices include VAT.