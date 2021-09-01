Standard Bank’s tips on how not to get caught by scammers

The basis of digital banking

Every expert or consumer can attest to the fact that digital banking is very important in the present day and will be significant in the near future. Digital banking combines online and mobile banking services into a solution that gives users a variety of ways to monetary transfers, connecting with your money, budgeting, saving and investing at a simple touch of a button.

The growth of digital banking has seen an exponential growth over the years in Africa as data lessens, consumers become more tech savvy and electrical devices become more advanced.

Digital Scamming in South Africa

A rise in this post-modern way of banking uniquely spiked due to Covid-19 as many people move towards the digital space, be it purchasing household items or for daily transactions.

This form of online scamming is ever increasing and can occur at any moment, so consumers using digital platforms to bank should always be conscious of their every move.

“Consumers who are increasingly banking on digital channels should be aware of digital hygiene factors when banking, as cybercriminals are likely to increase their activities as the adoption of digital channels increases,” says Head of Business Risk and Cybercrime at Standard Bank, Carolina Reddy.

This shortcoming is digital scamming — which can be easily coined as internet fraud.

Top three common scams fraudsters use to gain access to your information

Your personal information should be kept a secret and be known only by yourself, whether it’s the PINS, passwords, ID numbers or account details.

Vishing is one of the most common and easiest scams as mobile banking increases. Here fraudsters will ask for your personal and bank details over the phone and use those to access your account to make illegal transactions. Similar to vishing, smishing aims at accessing your personal information, this time through an SMS.

During a Smishing attempt, scammers may call you and claim to be the bank’s employee, luring you into sharing bank account details, PINs and OTPs. These three elements can be used to access your account.

Phones are also increasingly becoming our modern day hard drive and an omnipresent medium to access different clouds or drives. A stolen phone can also be a haven for fraudsters as they will have free reign to access your personal and banking information.

If your phone is stolen, contact the bank immediately to deactivate your banking app and block your account.

How your email and desktop can be used to gain your sensitive data

The only purpose of the following scams is to gain access to your devices and its sensitive data.

We often receive unsolicited emails from unknown emails claiming to be correspondence from a reliable organisation. These emails may be from someone masquerading as a trusted organisation who tricks their victim into revealing sensitive information to them this is known as Phishing.

The email and hacking scam can lead to a stressful personal period as well as monetary disputes with friends, family and business partners. Using this scam, fraudsters can hack your email address through malware viruses, then they send emails to your contact list asking for money, donations or fake payments made to your business partners’ updated banking details.

Quick Fixes: Change your password immediately and enable multi-factor authentication. Thereafter scan your computer for viruses and malware.

Using the keylogging software, scammers can install a software that records every touch on the keyboard, making it easier to have your logins and passwords, leading to an easy defraud.

This software is common in internet cafes, and you can involuntarily install it when you open unsolicited email attachments or hyperlinks and also, via memory sticks or malicious websites.

What to avoid: Internet cafes, untrusted people to use your computer, opening emails, attachments or hyperlinks from unknown sources.

To do daily: Scan your PC regularly with anti-virus software

Do not rush to make purchases and payments online

Fake deals are common online and young and old have fallen victim to the fake holiday deal scam. This is where incredible holiday or share purchase advertisements turn out to be fake, after making a payment at a discount or on special offer for “a limited time only”.

The fake good scam is very similar; customers who are victims of this tactic never receive their goods post making full or part payment.

The fake vehicles scam is the most common – the internet is filled with car dealerships and marketplaces. Like other scams, the fraudster will advertise an incredible deal on a car that doesn’t exist. You will then be pressurised into making a deposit as there are other interested buyers or other reasons.

Report it: If you receive a suspicious email containing links, forward it to [email protected] for shutdown.

Business partner or supplies bank account details have changed

Impersonation is the key in this scam as fraudsters manipulate you to think a business partner or supplier’s banking details have changed and the immediate payment be made to the “new” bank account.

Protect Yourself: Always verify that any change to banking details is legitimate by calling the business’s official phone number.

Digital banking is a revolutionary financial solution; it saves a lot of time and evolves along with the human race, but with every technological advantage there are shortcomings.