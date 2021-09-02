 Subscribe or Login

Popularising RSAP – Service provider contract with GIZ

The German International Cooperation (GIZ) supports the Water Division through its programme TWM V (Transboundary Water Management). The objective of this programme is to support the management of shared watercourses in the region by promoting the effective implementation of the SADC Regional Strategic Action Plan on Integrated Water Resources Development and Management (RSAP). 

Popularising RSAP V will be a long-term task that includes continued media coverage (local, regional, and continental) that ensures communication is current. As a starting point, the SADC Water Division, with the support from the GIZ programme “Transboundary Water Management in the SADC region” (TWM), intends to produce and disseminate a range of information products to selected stakeholders.

The target audience includes, amongst others, senior officials of national government ministries and authorities, civil society and private sector bodies in SADC Member States as well as representatives of regional organisations and ICPs active in the SADC water sector. Information products shall be disseminated electronically (online) as well as through the distribution of hard copies. 

Therefore, SADC-based (registered company in one of the 16 SADC Member States) service providers are invited to apply for the following assignment:

The selected service provider will enter a contract with GIZ.  Invitation letter to bid, Terms of Reference and further information can be found on: 

Please find: https://www.sadc.int/opportunities/procurement/open-procurement-opportunities/dissemination-rsap-v-design-and-production-information-products/

Submission deadline and address:

Kindly submit your bid, comprising (i) a technical offer and (ii) price offer by 20 September 2021, 3pm by email submission at [email protected]. Please note that tender bids received after the stipulated time, date will not be accepted.

