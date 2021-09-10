Call for proposals: Appointment of a service provider to develop assessment tools for small-scale solar PV projects

Brief background: The South African-German Energy Programme (SAGEN), implemented by the Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), supports the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) in the planning and implementation of the Municipal Energy Efficiency and Demand-Side Management programme (MEEDSM). Through the MEEDSM programme, grant subsidies are provided to participating municipalities to implement energy efficiency interventions in selected infrastructure to optimise energy use and reduce energy demand.

Call for proposal: SAGEN, in cooperation with the DMRE, wishes to appoint a service provider to develop assessment tools for small-scale solar PV projects under the MEEDSM. The appointed service provider will be required to develop and propose technical and financial parameters to be used for the development of such tools. Upon approval of such parameters, the service provider will commence to:

1) Develop a template that will be used by municipalities to propose small-scale solar PV projects,

2) Develop an assessment template that will be used by the DMRE to evaluate and approve such proposed projects. It is also expected that the appointed service provider will provide training on developed templates to the DMRE, municipalities and other stakeholders.

GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender.

