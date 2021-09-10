 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Special Reports

Consultancy on capacity building and industrial policy development in Seychelles: GIZ

0

This story is sponsored

The German International Cooperation (GIZ) through its programme Cooperation for the Enhancement of SADC Regional Economic Integration (CESARE) Trade is cooperating with the SADC Secretariat Industrial Development and Trade Directorate (IDT) in the implementation of SADC strategies and programmes for industrialisation, and supports Seychelles to align her industrial policy with the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (SISR). The objective of this support is to build capacity in the Ministry of Industry and related departments on formulating/reviewing, implementing, monitoring and evaluating industrial policy performance in Seychelles. It will provide scope for a practical step-by-step learning by doing formulation of industrial policy by the trained officers in Seychelles. The capacity building and practical application will be based on the Enhancing the Quality of Industrial Policies (EQuIP) methodology. 

Adoption of the EQuIP approach is expected to strengthen the development of industrial policies aligned to the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (SISR), thus enabling Member States to implement the regional strategy. 

The intervention targets amongst others, technical officers responsible for industrial policy formulation in the ministry of industry and their counterparts in other ministries in Seychelles. The consultancy will provide capacity building and guide the development of an industrial policy. 

The programme is inviting service providers to apply for the following assignment: Consultancy on capacity building and industrial policy development in Seychelles. 

The selected service provider will enter a contract with GIZ.  An Invitation letter to bid, Terms of Reference and further information can be found on: 

https://www.sadc.int/opportunities/procurement/open-procurement-opportunities/capacity-building-and-industrial-policy-review-seychelles/

Submission deadline and address:

Kindly submit your bid by email to [email protected] comprising (i) a technical offer and (ii) price offer by 24 September 2021, 3pm. Please note that tender bids received after the stipulated time, date will not be accepted.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Luxury SUV allegedly bought with Ters payment fraud

Lindelani Gumede bought himself a luxury Audi Q2 and settled his brother’s R560 000 bond during a spending spree

Vaccine certificates in South Africa ready for lift-off end of...

Digital certification looms, but questions remain on implementation, worldwide standardisation, fraud and the ethics of mandatory vaccinations

ANC hasn’t dodged the election bullet

The governing party faces legal hurdles thrown up by the Democratic Alliance — and its own members

Climate crisis a threat to bird species

Changes in agriculture will affect blue cranes and heat stress will harm Cape rockjumpers that are already found at higher altitudes

ANC fires Carl Niehaus as a party employee

ANC gives Zuma-backer Niehaus the chop over ‘divisive’ statements and behaviour. On Wednesday he threatened to lay criminal charges over the party’s failure to pay salaries
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×