Consultancy on capacity building and industrial policy development in Seychelles: GIZ

The German International Cooperation (GIZ) through its programme Cooperation for the Enhancement of SADC Regional Economic Integration (CESARE) Trade is cooperating with the SADC Secretariat Industrial Development and Trade Directorate (IDT) in the implementation of SADC strategies and programmes for industrialisation, and supports Seychelles to align her industrial policy with the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (SISR). The objective of this support is to build capacity in the Ministry of Industry and related departments on formulating/reviewing, implementing, monitoring and evaluating industrial policy performance in Seychelles. It will provide scope for a practical step-by-step learning by doing formulation of industrial policy by the trained officers in Seychelles. The capacity building and practical application will be based on the Enhancing the Quality of Industrial Policies (EQuIP) methodology.

Adoption of the EQuIP approach is expected to strengthen the development of industrial policies aligned to the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (SISR), thus enabling Member States to implement the regional strategy.

The intervention targets amongst others, technical officers responsible for industrial policy formulation in the ministry of industry and their counterparts in other ministries in Seychelles. The consultancy will provide capacity building and guide the development of an industrial policy.

The programme is inviting service providers to apply for the following assignment: Consultancy on capacity building and industrial policy development in Seychelles.

The selected service provider will enter a contract with GIZ. An Invitation letter to bid, Terms of Reference and further information can be found on:

https://www.sadc.int/opportunities/procurement/open-procurement-opportunities/capacity-building-and-industrial-policy-review-seychelles/

Submission deadline and address:

Kindly submit your bid by email to [email protected] comprising (i) a technical offer and (ii) price offer by 24 September 2021, 3pm. Please note that tender bids received after the stipulated time, date will not be accepted.