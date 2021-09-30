Bimono: main features and traders’ reviews

What is the Binomo website and app?

Binomo is a reliable platform enabling users to trade and get extra profit from changes in currency exchange rates and other assets. You do not have to contact an agent to start trading, just register on the website or on the mobile app available on Google Play and App Store.

How do I download the Binomo app?

On Binomo, you can trade from a PC using your browser and through a mobile app. This empowers traders to access the platform anywhere; only an internet connection is required.

You’ll quickly find the yellow Binomo logo on Google Play and App Store. For those experiencing difficulties installing the app on their Android device, no need to search for a hack — the APK version is available on the official website: https://binomo.com/en/promo/android. It works in much the same way, allowing investing and trading on the go.

Remember that the Binomo trading app is only available for smartphones and tablets, so there is no software for PCs — both Windows and Mac OS. Users who prefer computers can access the platform on the website.

How do I start using Binomo?

Using Binomo is really uncomplicated. First, you register and get access to all the free tools on the platform. With practice, you’ll understand how to use indicators, how to apply strategies, and how to participate in tournaments. Once you feel confident trading on the Demo account, deposit real funds to access more features.

Log in

Follow the steps below for a smooth registration on Binomo:

Head to the website or open the mobile app. Choose English or the preferred language on the sign-up/login page. Set up an email with a strong password or sign in via your Facebook/Google account. Select a currency for your account. Note that you cannot change the account currency after registering. Read and accept the Client Agreement and the Privacy Policy. Now you can log in to your Binomo Demo account on the web or through the app and practice trading.

Note! When registering a new account, look up how to close an existing Binomo account, because multiple accounts are against the regulations.

Use tutorials

Beginner traders seeking training can do so on a Demo account and improve their understanding of what Binomo is and how it works. In addition, all users, including Demo account holders, can participate in the “Daily Free” tournament. However, it is not available to app users, who need to deposit first to open the “Tournaments” section. For more information on Binomo and how it works, explore the platform’s tips and tutorials designed to provide new users with a trading education.

Traders can check the Help Center section that provides FAQs, explanations and guides serving like Wikipedia. On Binomo, you’ll also find several helpful trading strategies, but keep in mind that no “winning strategies” exist. No strategy guarantees a 100% result on trade, and only with practice you’ll develop your own way of trading.

Sometimes traders ask “How to play Binomo?”. You need to understand that on Binomo you can’t play because it’s not a game; trading requires experience and in-depth market analysis.

If you understand the importance of practice, then you need to know what to do once you’re experienced enough. What’s next? Read on to find out how to invest in your account on Binomo and start trading.

Deposit

The company provides various payment methods to its users. Deposit options available on Binomo include all the most popular ones: VISA, MasterCard, Advcash, Skrill, and Perfect Money. However, PayPal is not offered. The minimum investment is $10.

Bonuses

All Binomo users receive a 25% welcome bonus on a free account during the first 30 minutes after registration. For that, they need to make the first deposit.

Deposit bonuses are offered when depositing funds. They depend on the amount and your account status.

As part of the Binomo bonus terms and conditions, your manager may provide you with a bonus coupon or code as a reward.

Binomo’s no-deposit bonuses include risk-free transactions for VIP account holders, mailing to users with a set-amount gift to the account, etc.

How to trade on Binomo?

Binomo uses fixed-time trades (FTT). It allows you to earn up to 90% of the trade size in case of the correct forecast. To trade on Binomo, stick to the following steps:

Choose the asset you’d like to trade. Determine the size of the trade and how long you would like it to run. Make a forecast by pressing the green (UP) or the red button (DOWN).

Some individuals might be searching for advice on how to make money on Binomo. This platform is not for fast earnings. Instead, utilise your abilities and experience to make forecasts based on analysis. Avoid bots and those who offer signals, because these methods can be cheating. Trading on your own is much more reliable if you learn and practice enough.

Withdrawal of funds

Traders who would like to know how to withdraw money from Binomo should be aware that you can only withdraw cash using one of the methods of payment you used to deposit. The minimum withdrawal amount on the platform is $10 and the withdrawal process can vary from a few minutes to three days or more, depending on the type of account and payment system used.

Note that Binomo has withdrawal limits of up to $3 000 per day, up to $10 000 per week, and up to $40 000 per month.

Account verification may be requested when withdrawing funds. It used to take a long time, but now through Binomo’s automatic verification system, it takes just a few minutes (vs IQ Option, where it takes more time).

Now you know the Binomo rules, let’s figure out whether it is all legal or illegal in South Africa.

Why is Binomo reliable?

Before new traders start using a platform, they often wish to know whether it is safe, real and legit, or fake and fraudulent. For those who have doubts, we’ll explain that Binomo is regulated by the International Financial Commission and has received a Verify My Trade certificate of trade quality. These are trusted organisations that help to define reliable financial companies and protect their customers.

If this evidence isn’t enough to convince you that Binomo is genuine, you may rest assured that the platform earned the FE Award in 2015 and the IAIR Award in 2016 for excellence in global finance and markets. On the net, you may search for the Binomo website or app reviews on reputable platforms such as Quora or various forums for traders and brokers, to determine if the platform is a scam or not. To learn more about the company, check their website where all information including head office address, contacts and certifications is represented.

Traders’ opinions

Sachin K: “Bimono is superior to other platforms, and I enjoy using it.”

Nitish V: “Bimono is the ideal application for traders who want to into online trading.”

Mohsin: “Overall, Bimono is a reliable and smooth platform.”

The bottom line about Bimono

Due to its distinguishing features such as contests, strategies and educational materials offered to any user, Bimono is one of the most attractive online trading platforms: it’s reliable, safe and certified. Once you learn the basics of trading, invest from $10, trade on a real account, and earn up to 90% in case of the correct forecast.

Additionally, you can join the BinPartner affiliate programme to earn extra income by referring traders to Bimono. However, remember that trading is risky, and you may end up losing all of your investments. Practise and learn strategies to reduce risks.