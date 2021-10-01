 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Special Reports

Proof of Reserves – Crypto Custody report

Sean Sanders, CEO and Founder of Revix
0

This story is sponsored

Revix, the Cape Town-based investment platform backed by JSE Listed Sabvest, has partnered with Mazars, a leading global audit, tax and accounting partner, to independently verify that it securely holds all of its customers’ cryptocurrencies.

The Crypto Custody report released by Mazars on 1 October 2021 makes Revix the first crypto service provider in South Africa to independently verify that it holds all of its customers’ cryptocurrencies.

The Crypto Custody report can be downloaded from the Revix website — www.revix.com — and aims to bring trust and transparency to the cryptocurrency industry where regulators have been slow to adapt, and various crypto scandals have left South African investors worse off, with no one to turn to.

Sean Sanders, the CEO and Founder of Revix, explains: “This is a big step forward in the South African crypto landscape, as we hope to set the standard for other crypto platforms. The security measures and risk management procedures that crypto platforms implement to protect their customers’ cryptocurrency holdings are the most important areas that regulators seem to be missing. This independent report from a top international audit, tax and advisory firm leading the cryptocurrency space is a step forward in further developing the cryptocurrency industry in South Africa.”

Wiehann Olivier, Audit Partner and Digital Asset Lead at Mazars South Africa, said: “The proof of reserve report was designed to give users of various digital asset platforms the needed reassurance in the current unregulated industry and therefore will be a fundamental advantage to stakeholders. We are optimistic that the trend of proof of reserve reporting will be followed by other South African and International virtual asset service providers like Revix to add to the credibility of the industry as well as ensuring a safer investment environment.”

Revix brings simplicity, trust and great customer service when investing in cryptocurrencies. Its easy-to-use online platform enables anyone to securely own the world’s top cryptocurrencies in just a few clicks. Revix guides new clients through the sign-up process to their first deposit and first investment. Once set up, most customers manage their own portfolio but can access support from the Revix team at any time.

To learn more visit www.revix.com

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Former British minister urges Boris Johnson to remove SA from...

Peter Hain has written a letter to the prime minister saying the red listing of South Africa has ‘no justification whatsoever in science’

Human trafficking is the most pervasive criminal market — global...

South Africa’s scores 4.5 out of 10 for human trafficking, the 2021 Global Organised Crime Index finds

Ipid swoops on last of 20 Durban officers over 2018...

At least one of the officers may be linked to the theft of 1.5-million rounds of ammunition from a warehouse during the July looting and violence

Economic development, clean governance at the heart of the IFP...

The party wants to use 2021 as a platform to vote the ANC out in 2024

The Zondo commission cases that have made it to the...

M&G Premium

The NPA has begun proceedings based on some of the testimony given at the state capture inquiry
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×