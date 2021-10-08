Get up to R15 000 cash back on your iPhone 13 upgrade

The iPhone 13, the world’s most advanced personal device, has arrived in South Africa, less than a month after its spectacular launch at Apple Park in San Francisco.

Featuring a lightning-fast processor, all-day battery life, durable design, and next-level video and photographic capabilities, the new lineup — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max — is now available at iStore, South Africa’s Premium Apple Reseller.

Now you can get your hands on your own iPhone 13 by upgrading your cellular contract at iStore, South Africa’s Apple Premium Reseller. iPhone 13 contract pricing starts at R699 and cash pricing for the range starts at R14 999. For contract customers on Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom, iStore has a unique cash-back offer to make the upgrade even more attractive. Here’s how it works.

When you trade in your current iPhone and upgrade your contract on any of the three major networks, no matter where you initially signed up, you can get up to R15 000 cash back, depending on the condition of your iPhone.

For the first time, you can get the cash back, to spend wherever you choose when you upgrade your contract. You also still have the options to have your trade in value loaded onto an iStore gift card, or to use it to reduce the cost of your monthly cellular contract. The choice is yours. More information on trading in is available at https://www.istore.co.za/trade-in

iStore offers a one-stop-shop when it comes to contract upgrades whether it be for your personal or business contract.

For the full list of iStore iPhone 13 contract deals, please visit: https://www.istore.co.za/cellular

When you trade-in and upgrade at your nearest iStore, you’ll also get a range of added benefits that aren’t available anywhere else. This includes a free iCare Plus Extended Warranty and screen replacement, valued at R1 999. Your iPhone purchase or upgrade also entitles you to a free six-month subscription to ReactPlus, an innovative and easy-to-use emergency-response app, developed in conjunction with iStore. You can then continue subscribing to ReactPlus for only R39 a month.

Along with that, when you upgrade to iPhone at iStore, ease of use and expert advice are part of the deal. Should you need support or have a technical question or issue, iStore’s trained technicians will be happy to help you out, free of charge.

And you can sign up for the popular series of iStore Meets Workshops, held on Zoom, for expert tips, advice, and inspiration on getting the most out of your iPhone. Visit https://www.istore.co.za/meets to sign up and find out more.

For more information about iCare Plus, please visit: https://www.istore.co.za/icare-plus.

Please visit https://www.istore.co.za/react-plus for more information.

For the full list of iStore iPhone 13 contract pricing, including 24 and 36 months deals, please visit: https://www.istore.co.za/cellular-online-contract-application