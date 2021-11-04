Standard Bank returns with the 2nd Phenomenal Families Content series

 Subscribe or Login

This story is sponsored

Standard Bank is excited to announce the return of their Phenomenal Families Series, a thought leadership content series focused on the developments currently shaping the industry and actionable ideas for advisors, executives, and families.

Lisa Forster, Head of Family Office, and Family Enterprise Solutions at Standard Bank, says the objective is to address the key issues and trends affecting Family Offices and Family Enterprises in today’s environment.

“To help our clients and potential clients think strategically about their family enterprises, we have created this series — a collection of thought leadership content to help our families preserve and grow their wealth and leave a legacy for many generations to come,” Forster says.

External strategic partners are sourced for wealth planning requirements such as tax advisory, residency and extremely complex structuring. In this series, Standard Bank utilises the services of best-in-class external strategic partners that operate with a global reach — particularly in geographies in which they do not have a presence.

“We offer unique collaborations with strategic partners, which encompasses industry experts and research firms, who bring additional value through their specialist skills. Through these engagements with local and global experts, we are committed to building meaningful relationships with our clients as individuals; as business owners and entrepreneurs; and as families creating a legacy and leaving a mark in history,” Forster continues.

We collaborated with the following industry experts to create our content:

  • Bedell Cristin
  • FOX (Family Office Exchange)
  • Global Family Office Partners
  • Henley & Partners
  • Innovest Advisory
  • Ispahani Advisory Ltd
  • Jersey Finance
  • JTC Group
  • Knight Frank
  • SIRDAR Group
  • Equiom

“Our clients see us as their trusted partner. We see our partnership as a journey — and it’s a journey that starts with where you want your wealth to take you. Our role is to help you realise your vision, with insights and solutions that enable you to achieve your wealth ambitions, wherever the road may lead. That does not necessarily equate to us providing all the answers, but rather having those unique collaborations with strategic partners who bring additional value through their specialist skills,” says Forster.  She also mentions that complexity usually arises from the range of activities families are involved in such as multiple jurisdictions, multigenerational businesses or investments, or philanthropic endeavors. 

“Another point to note is that tough economic climates, lack of growth of some economies, political instability and corruption are some of the key concerns most Africans have. High net-worth families are equally concerned with the aforementioned.” 

We hope that our clients find value in our series to help them navigate some of the issues and concerns that matter most to them,” Forster concludes. 

The Standard Bank Family Office provides a dedicated professional global solution for the complex management of Family Wealth, covering the financial and non-financial needs of clients. The objective is obtaining a deep knowledge and understanding of the clients to partner with them to guide effective and cohesive decision-making. It is through this thorough knowledge of their needs and aspirations that the bank supports clients in achieving their wealth ambitions, creating a legacy for many generations to come.

The series can be viewed here and will be updated every Tuesday.

