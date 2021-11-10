Consulting firm required for the implementation of the Quality of Care in Eswatini Health Sector

Request for expression of interest (consulting services – firms selection)

Title of Assignment: Consulting firm for the implementation of the Quality of Care in Eswatini Health Sector.

Reference No.: SZ-MOH-261042-CS-QCBS

Project Context:

The Government of Eswatini (GOE) through the Ministry of Health (MOH) is undertaking the COVID-19 Emergency Response Project (Eswatini COVID-19 ERP; P173883) and Health System Strengthening for Human Capital Development in Eswatini Project (HSS4HCDP; P168564) with support from the World Bank.

To meet the National Health Sector Strategic Plan’s (NHSSP II 2019-23) policy objective – “build an efficient, equitable, client-centered health system for accelerated attainment of the highest standard of health for all people in Eswatini” – the MOH recognizes the need to invest in health system strengthening to improve the coverage of essential services and the quality of care (QoC). Modernizing the foundations of the health system and applying evidence-based improvements are key to achieving better quality care and, through that, reduced child and adult mortality and stunting for human capital formation.

To address key sector challenges in the health sector, the MOH is implementing the HSS4HCDP with the aim of improving the coverage and quality of key reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health (RMNCAH), nutrition and non-communicable disease (NCD) services (hypertension and diabetes) in Eswatini.

Background to the assignment.

2.1 Introduction

Between 5.7 and 8.4 million deaths are attributed to poor quality care each year in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), which represents up to 15% of overall deaths in these countries. In high-income countries, 1 in 10 patients are harmed while receiving hospital care, and 7 in every 100 hospitalized patients can expect to acquire a health care-associated infection. Globally, the essential structures for achieving quality care are inadequate: one in 8 health care facilities has no water service, one in 5 has no sanitation service, and one in 6 has no hand hygiene facilities at the points of care.

In Eswatini, the QoC for key RMNCAH nutrition and (NCD services is still sub-optimal. The National Quality Management Program of the MOH has made efforts to implement structures, systems, and has guided the development of standards of care for various thematic areas such as HIV, adolescent and youth friendly services etc.

Objectives and Scope of the assignment:

Develop the Eswatini QoC Standards, and Develop a guide for the implementation of the QoC standards. Scope of Service:

For the execution of this task, the consultancy firm should: (a) meet with quality management stakeholders that will include senior MOH staff and stakeholders who are involved in quality management for provision of technical reviews and guidance in understanding QoC; and (b) define quality management systems and guide for implementation of the QoC standards. The consultant shall perform the duties according to the specific duties outlined below.

Qualifications:

The MOH is seeking technical experts with the stated minimum qualifications, expertise and experience.

5.1 Qualifications of Consultancy Firm:

The consultancy firm should be registered or incorporated in, and employing individuals and personnel who are nationals of, World Bank member countries subject to their eligibility as stipulated in the “World Bank Procurement Regulations for IPF Bank Borrowers, July 2016 revised November 2017 and August 2018”.

The consultancy firm shall ensure adequate staffing resources are available to complete the work and shall not engage in any assignment that may place them in the position of not being able to carry out the specific services described in these TORs.

The consultancy firm bidding for the assignment should has the necessary key staff required to carry out the services and have the financial and technical resources required to undertake the assignment.

The consultancy firm should be able to demonstrate at least eightyears of experience in providing similar services and of at least three similar assignments successfully performed in the last five years.

5.2 Key Staff:

The consultancy firm should provide the following key staff together with any additional staff necessary to complete the work defined under the TORs. Key staff should have the qualifications and experience as set out below:

5.2.1 Team Leader: Master’s Degree in Quality Management System or in Strategic Leadership and Management from a recognized University. At least ten years of relevant experience. An experience of designing/implementing QoC management systems for delivery of high-quality services in the health sector is required; such experience in Africa is an added advantage.

5.2.2 Health Expert: Master’s Degree in Health Science/ Quality Management or other relevant degree, from a recognized University. Should also have post graduate qualification in or proven experience of managing Quality Management System, ISO 9001 requirements implementation and ISO Internal and external auditing. The expert should also have excellent understanding of health system and ten years of relevant work experience.

5.2.3 IT expert: Degree in IT. The expert must be able to demonstrate at least eight (8) years of experience in providing similar services and of at least three (3) similar assignments successfully performed in the last five (5) years. He/She will develop or refine a comprehensive electronic QoC system for Eswatini.

All key staff should have/be,

Knowledge of Microsoft office package;

Good analytical skills;

Good presentation and report writing skills in English;

Good leadership judgment and decision-making skills,

Proactive, good communicator with integrity.

IT skills

Duration of the assignment,

The duration of the assignment shall be ten (10) months.

Reporting requirements,

The consultancy firm will work directly with the MOH Quality Management Programme and report to Programme manager and the Project Coordinator.

Station,

Mbabane, with field visits as required.

The MOH now invites interested, qualified firms to indicate their interest in providing technical support and services under this consultancy. Selection shall be on the basis of examination and comparison of the qualifications and experience of the firm and proposed individuals as evidenced by their submission. The selection in this process is following Quality Cost Based Selection (QCBS) where by the selected firms shall be sent Request for Proposals to respond to.

APLICATIONS:

Submit a detailed expression of interest that should include the required details above. Those firms that had previously submitted need not resubmit. Terms of Reference to this consultancy are available on request.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health; 2nd Floor Ministry of Justice Building, Mbabane.

Postal address: The Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health P.O. Box 5; Mbabane, Eswatini.

Electronic applications should be sent to Project Coordinator; [email protected] copy to [email protected] and [email protected] no later than 11.00 hours on 25th November, 2021. All applications will be acknowledged but only shortlisted firms will be contacted. Contacts: (00268) 24045514; (00268) 24042431