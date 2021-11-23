 Subscribe or Login

The incredible Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator Challenge is here

Cassandra Twala
In a class of its own, the Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator range brings a kaleidoscope of colour, innovation, and unparalleled customisation to life. This November the exciting Samsung Bespoke Challenge will take this exceptional range into an exciting new competition. Featuring three influencers, three spaces and two weeks to create a one-of-kind living space, South Africans can look forward to experiencing an integrated living space design challenge like no other.

The Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator Challenge kicks off on 11 November at the Design Quarter in Johannesburg, where an exhibition will be set up with renowned influencers, who will go on a unique design journey, creating kitchen/living spaces that reflect Samsung’s vision for customised and connected homes. Naqiyah Mayat, Shelley Mokoena and Cassandra Twala will be joined by celebrated Interior Designer Donald Nxumalo as a commentator keeping an eye on the influencers’ design progress.

Naqiyah Mayat

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Samsung Bespoke Challenge as a mentor. I look forward to being a part of moving South African design talent forward, as well as the possibility of inspiring innovative thinking in the contestants, and those watching the challenge unfold,” says Nxumalo.

The influencers will need to complete the Bespoke Home Challenge:

∙       Design the kitchen/living space with the Bespoke Colours.

∙       The third week is all about the big reveal, where the spaces will be opened to the public to vote for their favourite space.

The challenge is inspired by a time when our homes have become multifunctional. Living rooms are now doubling as gyms, movie theatres, and versatile offices. From the way we use our rooms to the materials we use in our interior design, so many things have changed inside our homes. Samsung has a vision for a new kind of home — a Bespoke Home — in which appliances are beautifully designed, flexible to fit every lifestyle, and seamlessly connected for maximum convenience. The recent launch of the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator is a captivating example of this. What sets this refrigerator apart from every other appliance is that it has a customisable and interchangeable front panel design, modularity that allows you to choose and add the optimal storage configurations to suit your needs, and a sleek, modern look that fits seamlessly into any kitchen. This refrigerator will be one of the innovations the influencers can use to bring their vision to life.

Shelley Mokoena

“Design Quarter celebrates all aspects of design and craftsmanship. The Samsung Bespoke Challenge adds to our unconventional shopping experience, not available at any other mall in Joburg. This partnership is important to us, to remind Joburg of our design and lifestyle focused offering, ahead of extensive renovations and repositioning in 2022,” says Wesley Scott, Marketing Manager at Design Quarter.

The Samsung Bespoke Challenge, which includes Jo-Ann Strauss as MC, can be viewed at Design Quarter and online. The winner will be announced virtually, and we’ll soon see who will walk away with Samsung Home products and partner prizes.

About Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com/za/

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

