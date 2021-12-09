Don’t reinvent the wheel: learn from mentors and business coaches

Entrepreneurs need mentors with great knowledge of the field and problem-solving qualities, which help a business reach great heights.

Broadcast journalist Rofhiwa Madzena had a sit-down with the Yoni Titi Human Capital Founder Yoni Titi to discuss the importance of mentorship.

The businesswoman considers mentorship as finding an expert or well-informed individual who can be your go-to person whenever you feel stuck in your business journey and require advice.

The initiative should come from an entrepreneur to seek a mentor of their best choice. Finding a mentor does not necessarily mean she runs your business through you — she should only instil knowledge to prepare you for similar challenges in the future, and help you build confidence.

Titi emphasises that it is the aspiring entrepreneur’s responsibility to keep the relationship with their mentor ongoing, but this does not mean that she will always be needed to help you make decisions.

As you learn and grow your business, you should gain confidence and start taking brave decisions that can take your business forward by yourself. However, this does not mean you need to cut off the relationship with your mentor; they are likely to stay relevant, but less relied upon.

There is a fine line between mentorship and business coaching.

According to Titi, business coaches come to you, and they only drive you to believe in your own ideas. Similar to mentorship, business coaching is a teaching-learning relationship between an acclaimed business professional and an entrepreneur.

Business coaches usually ask probing questions that will help you to remember all the energy and plans you had when you first started your business.

Their classes groom an entrepreneur to be compatible with other business persons who have been in the industry for a long time.