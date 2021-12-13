Afesis-corplan – Request for proposals – PRA training manual and training

REF: AFESIS2021|011221|RFP

FOR: Consultancy Services for the development of a Participatory Rural (Urban) Appraisal (PRA) training manual and the facilitation of a PRA training.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Afesis-corplan intends to engage suitably qualified and competent service providers to develop and design a Participatory Rural (Urban) Appraisal training manual and to design and facilitate a training for a group of community development practitioners.

With this Request for Proposals (RFP), Afesis-corplan invites Service Providers to provide Technical and Financial Proposal for the services mentioned above. More details on the services required are provided in the Terms of Reference (ToR) which can be accessed via the following link https://indd.adobe.com/view/6f13baa0-af20-436f-9a56-9ad0673c6984

The Service Provider will be selected under a Quality-Cost-Based selection procedure described in the evaluation criteria attached. The RFP includes:

Section I: An instruction to Service Providers

Section II: Terms of Reference

Interested parties should submit applications in English to [email protected] on or before 31 December 2021.

For clarity-seeking questions only, contact Nontobeko Gcabashe at [email protected] or on 072 032 6537

Afesis-corplan reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal and to annul the selection process at any time prior to contract awarding, without thereby incurring any liability to affected service providers.