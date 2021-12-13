 Subscribe or Login

Special Reports

Afesis-corplan – Request for proposals – PRA training manual and training

0

This story is sponsored

REF: AFESIS2021|011221|RFP

FOR: Consultancy Services for the development of a Participatory Rural (Urban) Appraisal (PRA) training manual and the facilitation of a PRA training.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Afesis-corplan intends to engage suitably qualified and competent service providers to develop and design a Participatory Rural (Urban) Appraisal training manual and to design and facilitate a training for a group of community development practitioners. 

With this Request for Proposals (RFP), Afesis-corplan invites Service Providers to provide Technical and Financial Proposal for the services mentioned above. More details on the services required are provided in the Terms of Reference (ToR) which can be accessed via the following link https://indd.adobe.com/view/6f13baa0-af20-436f-9a56-9ad0673c6984

The Service Provider will be selected under a Quality-Cost-Based selection procedure described in the evaluation criteria attached. The RFP includes:

Section I: An instruction to Service Providers

Section II: Terms of Reference

Interested parties should submit applications in English to [email protected] on or before 31 December 2021. 

For clarity-seeking questions only, contact Nontobeko Gcabashe at [email protected] or on 072 032 6537

Afesis-corplan reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal and to annul the selection process at any time prior to contract awarding, without thereby incurring any liability to affected service providers.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Ramaphosa has mild case of Covid-19, encourages people to get...

David Mabuza will be acting president for a week

Covid-19’s work-from-home plans hit Gautrain

M&G Premium

Bombela says a rebound hinges on vaccine and return-to-work developments and that money from government to cover the shortfall is capped

The lie of limitless economic progress

We need alternatives because unrestrained development is not compatible with life

Insect army tackles Hartbeespoort Dam’s water hyacinths

M&G Premium

About 300 000 planthoppers have been released on Hartbeespoort Dam to control the green horror

‘Coal is bad: Women want a green Eskom’

M&G Premium

The Waterberg Women Advocacy Organisation wants people to have clean and renewable energy
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×