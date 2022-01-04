 Subscribe or Login

Special Reports

Five best forex brokers with zero spread brokers

0

This story is sponsored

              

Do you want to find the best zero spread brokers quickly, without too much searching? If so, continue reading. First, you need to understand what I mean when talking about zero spread forex brokers, then we can move forward. Let’s understand the definition first, and then take a look at the best five forex brokers with zero spread brokers. 

What is meant by zero spread forex brokers?  

Put simply, a zero spread forex broker is where the spread or the difference between the bid and ask prices starts, which start from 0 pips for interbank rates usually. Trading fees are usually calculated with a fixed commission per transaction the broker sets. In the market, there are situations when the strength of buy and sell orders is in great demand, which means that the spread or price difference will drop to 0, but this does not mean that the spread is always 0 pips. Zero spread forex brokers are usually no-trade forex brokers, STP forex brokers, or ECN brokers who allow directing market access and deep liquidity, and mostly require higher minimum deposit requirements. 

1.Pepperstone

One of the largest forex brokers in the world is Pepperstone. Pepperstone spreads are totally variable and started at just 0 pips on the AUD/USD pair.

  Spread and Fees                Regulation                         Advantages

  0.0 pips + $ 3.5         commission / 1 lotFCA (UK), ASIC (AU), DFSA (UAE), SCB+ Fastest execution
+ ECN FX Broker
+ High liquidity
+ No slippage

2.Tickmill

Tickmill is the international broker for trading derivatives, financial forex and CFDs. London Headquarters: 1 Fore Street, London EC2Y 9DT, United Kingdom.

 Spread and Fees                Regulation                          Advantages

Started 0.0 pips + $ 2.0 commission / 1 lot /($ 100 deposit)FCA (UK), CySEC (EU), FSA (SE)+ Best conditions
+ Best execution
+ Personal service       included

3.Blackbull Markets

BlackBull Markets was founded in 2014 by a forex trader and fintech developer. The company is originally based in New Zealand at 101 Auckland/ 120 Albert Street/Level 22 and has registration number 5463921.                                                          
Spread and Fees               Regulation                            Advantages

Starting 0.0 pips + $ 6.0 commission per 1 lotFSP (NZ)+ Real ECN
+ Account types
+ Deep liquidity

4.RoboForex

RoboForex is an international broker that trades all kinds of financial products (more than 12,000 markets). The company was founded in 2009 and looks back on a great history to this day.

 Spread and Fees                Regulation                          Advantages

Starting 0.0 pips + $ 4.0 commission per 1 lotIFSC (BE)+ Huge varierity
+ Micro accounts
+ Bonus program
+ Leverage 1:2000

5.Saxo Bank

For traders who can afford a minimum deposit of $10,000 (£500 for the UK), Saxo Bank offers competitive rates, a great trading platform, brilliant research, reliable customer service and over 40 000 trading instruments.

 Spread and Fees                Regulation                            Advantages

Starting 0.4 pipsFCA+Flagship platform is top of the line+Over 14,000 tradeable instruments+Excellent customer service

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Parliament fire arson case postponed

M&G Premium

Hawks not ruling out the possibility of more suspects being arrested as the investigation continues

High court dismisses bid to bar Zondo from giving report...

M&G Premium

The last-minute application by Democracy in Action was a case of self-created urgency, the court said in a ruling handed down mere hours before the planned handover of a hard copy of Zondo’s first set of findings

Tech-boosted English classes reach more migrants

Covid-19 lockdowns forced a Cape Town organisation to adapt its teaching methods. Now its language instruction helps those living in other parts of Africa and even beyond

‘Dodgy Vibes’ Zweli Mkhize for next ANC president?

M&G Premium

The disgraced former health minister is spotted on posters punting him as the next leader after his R150m corruption scandal

Urgent high court bid to prevent Zondo handing his report...

M&G Premium

Democracy in Action argues in court papers that the president cannot receive the report because he is implicated, and demands it be given instead to the deputy president or the public protector, or both
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×