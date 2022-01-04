Five best forex brokers with zero spread brokers

Do you want to find the best zero spread brokers quickly, without too much searching? If so, continue reading. First, you need to understand what I mean when talking about zero spread forex brokers, then we can move forward. Let’s understand the definition first, and then take a look at the best five forex brokers with zero spread brokers.

What is meant by zero spread forex brokers?

Put simply, a zero spread forex broker is where the spread or the difference between the bid and ask prices starts, which start from 0 pips for interbank rates usually. Trading fees are usually calculated with a fixed commission per transaction the broker sets. In the market, there are situations when the strength of buy and sell orders is in great demand, which means that the spread or price difference will drop to 0, but this does not mean that the spread is always 0 pips. Zero spread forex brokers are usually no-trade forex brokers, STP forex brokers, or ECN brokers who allow directing market access and deep liquidity, and mostly require higher minimum deposit requirements.

1.Pepperstone

One of the largest forex brokers in the world is Pepperstone. Pepperstone spreads are totally variable and started at just 0 pips on the AUD/USD pair.

Spread and Fees Regulation Advantages

0.0 pips + $ 3.5 commission / 1 lot FCA (UK), ASIC (AU), DFSA (UAE), SCB + Fastest execution

+ ECN FX Broker

+ High liquidity

+ No slippage

2.Tickmill

Tickmill is the international broker for trading derivatives, financial forex and CFDs. London Headquarters: 1 Fore Street, London EC2Y 9DT, United Kingdom.

Spread and Fees Regulation Advantages

Started 0.0 pips + $ 2.0 commission / 1 lot /($ 100 deposit) FCA (UK), CySEC (EU), FSA (SE) + Best conditions

+ Best execution

+ Personal service included

3.Blackbull Markets

BlackBull Markets was founded in 2014 by a forex trader and fintech developer. The company is originally based in New Zealand at 101 Auckland/ 120 Albert Street/Level 22 and has registration number 5463921.

Spread and Fees Regulation Advantages

Starting 0.0 pips + $ 6.0 commission per 1 lot FSP (NZ) + Real ECN

+ Account types

+ Deep liquidity

4.RoboForex

RoboForex is an international broker that trades all kinds of financial products (more than 12,000 markets). The company was founded in 2009 and looks back on a great history to this day.

Spread and Fees Regulation Advantages

Starting 0.0 pips + $ 4.0 commission per 1 lot IFSC (BE) + Huge varierity

+ Micro accounts

+ Bonus program

+ Leverage 1:2000

5.Saxo Bank

For traders who can afford a minimum deposit of $10,000 (£500 for the UK), Saxo Bank offers competitive rates, a great trading platform, brilliant research, reliable customer service and over 40 000 trading instruments.

Spread and Fees Regulation Advantages