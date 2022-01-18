Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Not just a phone, but a conversation starter

“Moisture has been detected in android system” is what the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may tell you after a day at the pool, but fret not, the phone has enhanced durability and waterproofing. This allows for the use of the phone’s 12.0 rear-camera megapixels with no worry of water damage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is not just a phone but a conversation starter. You unfold the phone and everyone flocks to you to ask about the specs, but also to see whether it really folds. The two displays and a hinge mechanism that allows you to fold and unfold this phone combine for the most head-turning mobile gadget design thus far.

The crease is still visible and tangible but that is a small price to pay for a phone that can be your only device for most of your day, allowing you to read PDFs, play games, reply to work emails and create content.

Impossible to misplace, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold is a heavy and thick phone and weighs an astounding 271 grams. If you enjoyed Samsung’s Galaxy Note line, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is its successor and the phone for you.

Unfolded, the phone is a dream, taking reading or browsing the internet to a new level. The experience of online shopping is accelerated on the 191.9mm display screen. There is just something so affirming about seeing items you want to purchase on a larger screen compared to your regular mobile screen, although that is also an option for this kind of phone.

The taskbar feature is very useful as it lets you pin your favourite apps to the side of the display for easy access, and allows you to quickly glance to see how many notifications you might have on other apps.

A cool feature about this phone is that it forces any app to display itself on the top half of the phone when half-opened. This is called Flex mode. Placed on a table, Flex mode works well for watching a video while having dinner.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a duality to it because it can be a work phone and leisure phone. It has always been said that a phone’s front camera does not have the best quality, so Samsung came up with a way to solve this problem. The phone, while opened, allows you to take a selfie using the back camera while you check yourself out on the cover screen. There is no better way to get quality selfies and videos.

This phone can be under-utilised if your main concerns are capturing and sharing photos and videos and are a casual smartphone user. The Galaxy Z Fold3 allows you to get more done on the go, without having to open your laptop.