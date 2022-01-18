 Subscribe or Login

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: The foldable makes everyone a pro at multitasking

If you ever doubted whether you can upgrade to the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, dispel those doubts because the setup is easy and allows for easy transferring, even if you were using a different operating system. 

At set up, the phone asks whether your old device was a Galaxy/Android or an iPhone/iPad. This means your files will be transferred to your new device in a matter of minutes. 

Setting up your new phone and moving between apps has never been this fast and seamless. The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s 2.84 gigahertz of processing power allows for the ease of switching from open use to folded. 

This phone makes everyone a pro at multitasking. You can just swipe open a task bar from the side of the screen and then swipe an app icon over half the screen to create a split window.

The drag and split feature is great for when you are in the Samsung browser and looking at items on Takealot; you can then open a new window and go on Zando and compare products. 

The sound overall is good quality through the speaker, but there’s no headphone jack. You will have to make an additional purchase of wireless earbuds such as the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.  

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 doesn’t come with a charger, just a type C USB cable. So be prepared for the additional purchase of a charging head. The phone has a great battery life and typically takes about an hour-and-a-half to be fully charged. 

When the phone is unfolded the qwerty keyboard splits perfectly down the middle, revealing an ergonomic keyboard design that allows your thumbs to easily navigate the keys without straining. 

Worried about the screen and how to protect it? There are protectors and cover cases available for the phone at the Samsung store but worry not, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a strong Armour Aluminium body and Gorilla Glass Victus display which are designed to resist scratches. 

The phone is backed by 12GB of RAM and there’s also 256GB of internal storage standard. 

The foldable is a niche device and Samsung has refined the Galaxy Z Fold 3, making it an excellent choice for users who want a phone and tablet in one gadget.

