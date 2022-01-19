 Subscribe or Login

Special Reports

Creality 3D printers shake up the Dubai World Expo

The Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoud, visits the Creality 3D booth
0

This story is sponsored

 

The Creality 3D printer appeared in the China Pavilion of the Dubai World Expo and showed the world what “made in China” is all about.

The “Shenzhen Day” series of activities at the China Pavilion of the Dubai World Expo kicked off on January 11 in the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry Building. As one of the more than 50 Shenzhen high-tech enterprises selected to participate in the Shenzhen Day of the China Pavilion at the Dubai World Expo, Creality’s appearance conveyed the scientific and technological charm of China’s 3D printer brand to the world.

IMG_256

The World Expo has the official participation of 192 countries, and is a grand gathering of social, economic, cultural and scientific and technological achievements from across the globe. Known as the “Olympic” event of the world’s economy, technology and culture, this year’s World Expo in Dubai was the first time the event was held in the Middle East, and it attracted millions of international visitors.

IMG_256

Creality 3D appeared together with more than 50 Shenzhen brand enterprises including BYD, CSG and Mindray to demonstrate Shenzhen’s high-tech soft power. The Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoud, visited the booth on the first day of the event and praised the printing technology of Creality 3D highly.

IMG_256

The exhibition attracted many professional buyers who came to see what was available, and to negotiate and make purchases. The machines on display include the Ender-3V2, the king of price and performance; the CR-200B, which is attractive and easy to use; and the incredible desktop-level HALOT-ONE.

6c363457f4817c335bf06d7c3f398f4
IMG_256
29b36395202ba2b4f711d98ff6662fb

As Creality was the only 3D printing brand invited to participate in the Shenzhen Day, there were many reports written about it by the local media, and Shenzhen Satellite TV also paid it significant attention.

IMG_256

Creality 3D is at the forefront of technological innovation, embracing the various opportunities and challenges of the technological wave, and participating in the competition and cooperation of the global market. As a “3D printing industry evangelist”, thousands of households can enjoy the technological convenience brought by Creality’s 3D printing and technology, which continues to change the world and contributes to progress and the development of society.

For more information, visit: https://www.creality.com/

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Freedom of speech wins over right to privacy in court...

M&G Premium

The supreme court of appeal says an animal rights activist had the right to ‘out’ a farmer on Facebook.

Matric class of 2021 showed resilience, says Independent Examination Board...

Pupils had to adjust to a new way of learning in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit

Inflation accelerates to highest rate since 2017

Elevated inflation has become a stubborn feature of the global economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 slump and central banks have been forced to react

Judge Hlophe rules parliament fire accused’s psychiatric observation unlawful

Zandile Mafe's referral for psychiatric observation has been set aside and Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has ordered that he be released immediately to a correctional facility.

How to keep SAA, PetroSA, Eskom away from politicians

M&G Premium

The state capture report reveals a governance crisis at state-owned entities. Experts weigh in on how this came to be and what to do about it.
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×