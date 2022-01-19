Creality 3D printers shake up the Dubai World Expo

The Creality 3D printer appeared in the China Pavilion of the Dubai World Expo and showed the world what “made in China” is all about.

The “Shenzhen Day” series of activities at the China Pavilion of the Dubai World Expo kicked off on January 11 in the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry Building. As one of the more than 50 Shenzhen high-tech enterprises selected to participate in the Shenzhen Day of the China Pavilion at the Dubai World Expo, Creality’s appearance conveyed the scientific and technological charm of China’s 3D printer brand to the world.

The World Expo has the official participation of 192 countries, and is a grand gathering of social, economic, cultural and scientific and technological achievements from across the globe. Known as the “Olympic” event of the world’s economy, technology and culture, this year’s World Expo in Dubai was the first time the event was held in the Middle East, and it attracted millions of international visitors.

Creality 3D appeared together with more than 50 Shenzhen brand enterprises including BYD, CSG and Mindray to demonstrate Shenzhen’s high-tech soft power. The Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoud, visited the booth on the first day of the event and praised the printing technology of Creality 3D highly.

The exhibition attracted many professional buyers who came to see what was available, and to negotiate and make purchases. The machines on display include the Ender-3V2, the king of price and performance; the CR-200B, which is attractive and easy to use; and the incredible desktop-level HALOT-ONE.

As Creality was the only 3D printing brand invited to participate in the Shenzhen Day, there were many reports written about it by the local media, and Shenzhen Satellite TV also paid it significant attention.

Creality 3D is at the forefront of technological innovation, embracing the various opportunities and challenges of the technological wave, and participating in the competition and cooperation of the global market. As a “3D printing industry evangelist”, thousands of households can enjoy the technological convenience brought by Creality’s 3D printing and technology, which continues to change the world and contributes to progress and the development of society.

