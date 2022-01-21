2021: The year that made crypto a household name

With the first public companies and legendary investors publicly stating their support for Bitcoin, 2021 will go down as the year of mass adoption and the beginning of institutional interest in crypto.



After an already crazy year for crypto in 2020, the market continued to soar and, more importantly, network adoption followed suit. An estimated 400-million people are in crypto today and many predictions are circulating around when we will see 1-billion people actively using crypto.



Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao believes that will happen this year while other forecasts, as seen below, project a more conservative goal of 2024.

Crypto adoption has been growing at over 110% per year since Bitcoin’s conception in 2009. This surpasses the adoption rate of the internet. Even with a conservative estimate (80% over three years, followed by a 33% growth), this adoption curve could easily see 3.7-billion worldwide users by 2030.

With all this adoption let’s break down the most prominent events of 2021, and show you that if these institutions, countries and investors are taking crypto seriously then so should you.

2021 held some major milestones for the industry. We saw institutions such as Tesla and Square purchase large sums of Bitcoin. World-renowned auction house Christie’s held their first NFT auction, and a record-breaking one at that. We even saw the likes of Coinbase go public and China ban crypto … again. But the biggest news came out of a little country called El Salvador.

El Salvador becomes the first country to accept Bitcoin as a legal tender

As of September 2021, Bitcoin became an official currency of El Salvador alongside the US dollar.

This was a historic moment, not only for Bitcoin but the entire cryptocurrency asset class. Many crypto naysayers fall back to the statement that, “Cryptocurrencies can’t fulfil the classic functions of money,” yet here is a country using it as its national currency.

In El Salvador, you can walk into a McDonalds, scan a QR code and, just like that, you’ve paid for your meal using Bitcoin. Not only was the price of that meal denominated in units of cryptocurrency, but you’ve used your stored Bitcoin as a means of payment. The naysayers cannot deny that Bitcoin is fulfilling the “classic functionality” of money.

Why did El Salvador choose Bitcoin?



President Nayib Bukele mentioned that legalising Bitcoin would encourage investment in the country and help +70% of Salvadorans who don’t have access to traditional financial services. It is also a cost-effective method for people outside the country to send remittances to their families within.

El Salvador plans to issue the first-ever Bitcoin Bond. This bond will raise $1-billion that will be split between $500-million allocation of Bitcoin and $500-million infrastructure spend to build out energy and Bitcoin mining infrastructure.

First-ever Bitcoin futures ETF launches

October 2021 marked a milestone for cryptocurrency as investors started trading the first US bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF saw one of the biggest first days on record for ETFs, raking in $550-million from crypto-hungry investors. Overall, more than $1.01-billion of shares changed hands.

What is a Bitcoin Futures ETF and how does it work?

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracks the futures price of the digital currency, allowing investors to buy into the ETF without trading Bitcoin itself.

For many investors, this was a relief. Finally, there was a product that allowed them to gain access to Bitcoin in a regulated and structured environment. Due to the major demand for cryptocurrencies, it took just two days for the fund to accumulate $1-billion — making it one of the best starts for an ETF on record. The initial surge in interest showed the degree of pent-up demand for crypto exposure among US investors in ETFs.

What does this mean for you?

There is a clear interest and demand for cryptocurrencies in both the traditional and alternative space as more people start to understand cryptocurrencies. The allowance of a bitcoin ETF shows that regulators are finally starting to accept crypto as an investment and asset class. This also helps regulated investors get access to this asset class, further strengthening the demand for crypto, and further pushing the adoption and resilience of the crypto market forward.

Crypto market cap hits the $3-trillion level

November 2021: the crypto market proves its resilience and displays extraordinary growth, reaching a market capitalisation of $3-trillion. To put this into perspective, the only countries with a higher GDP ranking are the US, China, Japan and Germany. Besides those four countries, the crypto market cap overshadows every other country’s GDP.

The above graph displays just how fast the market cap has grown, hence the phrase “2021, the year for crypto”.

This is an important milestone for the crypto industry. It re-emphasises investors’ trust in the potential of blockchain technology to disrupt the way we as humans interact with just about everything. Bitcoin has proven that it can be a hedge to inflation, as many investors seek shelter from an inflationary environment.

Will crypto continue this parabolic growth?



Market analysts believe that cryptocurrencies are the biggest financial revolution in modern history and it looks like the consumer agrees. After all, crypto is showing a faster adoption rate than the internet. Just think about daily life outside of the internet. It’s almost unimaginable to most. This will be the same for blockchain technologies when we fast forward 10 years into the future. And this market has not only been run by retail, we are seeing large institutions also betting on crypto and blockchain technology.

There’s a reason the likes of Facebook has changed its name to “Meta” — the signs of global adoption are everywhere you look.

US inflation prints a 40 year high — is crypto the liferaft?

Remember all that money that was injected into the global financial system in 2020 and 2021? Well, it actually turns out it was roughly 15% of all money in circulation today.

This mass amount of monetary printing causes one thing — inflation.

This basically means that life is getting more and more expensive and your money just isn’t buying as much as it used to. One thing is certain: Bitcoin and crypto have actually outperformed the monetary printing by over +300%, meaning that not only did you keep your purchasing power, but you actually substantially improved it. Compare this to holding your cash in the S&P 500 (which also did rather well) which only outperformed money printing by +4%.

During this time of excessive printing, crypto was the liferaft offered in a sea of inflation.

So all of this begs the question?

If institutions are investing in crypto, if millions of people are adopting it at a rate faster than the internet and if countries are accepting it, then why aren’t you?

