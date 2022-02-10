Samsung S22 unpacked

The Samsung S series is known for its design, cameras, processors, battery and robust security. Its new flagship the Galaxy S22 Ultra for 2022 has gone a step further by tapping into the Galaxy Note DNA to bring the S-Pen built into the S Series for the first time.

The result is the power and productivity of the Galaxy Note and the camera legacy of the S Series, which together set an epic new standard.

Introducing the Galaxy S22 Ultra with S-Pen

Justin Hume, head of Samsung Mobile South Africa, says everybody was shocked there was no new Galaxy Note last year when Samsung introduced its foldables.

“But in the background, we were working to merge the DNA of the Note and S Series. The S Series is known for its design and performance, whereas Note has been about the S-Pen and productivity. Now we put those two together in this new generation of mobile technology,” says Hume.

The result is the new flagship S22 Ultra with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a built-in S-Pen for an enhanced experience. The stylus previously had a 9ms latency, which has been reduced to 2.9ms.

Writing with the S-Pen is smoother and more natural due to reduced latency from Samsung’s AI based coordinate prediction technology. Handwritten notes with the S-Pen can be digitised into an easy-to-read note, with up to 88 languages supported.

Two new features include “quick note” to attach a link or content in a pop-up note while using other Samsung apps; and “collaboration view” for multi-device usage between the S22 Ultra and Tab S8 Series, so you can start a note on one device and continue on the other.

S22 Ultra cameras enhanced with Nightography

The next-gen flagship also introduces a new Nightography mode for the best shots in low-light conditions.

“So much of our lives takes place after hours, in low light conditions at night,” says Hume. “Why should you be out with your friends or family and not be able to capture that video you’re looking for?

“I always made the promise to South Africans that you don’t have to choose between still photography and videography. With a 108MP camera, you can do an 8K video snap [photo] out of it; you could be in video mode the whole time.”

Both novices and professionals will get the best shots on the S22 Ultra with a single tap from its AI quad-cameras.

S22 Ultra specifications

The S22 Ultra features a 108MP wide; 12MP ultra-wide; and two 10MP telephoto lenses with varying focus ranges and optical zoom (10x on F4.9 and 3x on F2.4). It is complemented by a 40MP front camera with an 80-degree field of view for group selfies.

The S22 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon chipset with a 4nm processor, 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, which runs on Android 12 and One UI 4.1. It has a 5000mAh battery with a 45W fast charger and supports 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Ultra-Wide Band, WiFi 6 and NFC for Samsung Pay.

Introducing the Galaxy S22+ and S22

Alongside the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra is the premium S22+ and S22. Both share the same Snapdragon chip with 4nm processor; 8GB of RAM; 128GB minimum storage; 5G connectivity; and NFC for Samsung Pay. They run Android 12 with the One UI 4.1.

The S22+ and S22 also share the same camera set-up, which comprises a 50MP wide; 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) lenses. They have the same 10MP selfie-cam with an 80-degree FOV.

The larger S22+ has a 6.6-inch display, weighs 196g, has a 4500mAh battery and supports Ultra-Wide Band and WiFi 6E.

The smaller S22 has a 6.1-inch display, weighs 168g, has a 3700mAh battery and supports WiFi 6.

A trio of Galaxy S8 Tablets

Samsung’s closer integration of the S22 series ties in with three new Galaxy Tab S8 tablets announced at Unpacked. It includes the 11-inch Tab S8, 12.4-inch Tab S8+ and 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra.

Productivity and WFH features across the range include S-Pen support, three microphones, 4K video recording, quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and Samsung Knox Vault for tight security with fingerprint sensors. Connectivity includes 5G, LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB-C 3.2.

They run Android 12 with a 64-bit octa-core processor, 8GB-16GB of RAM across the range, and starting with 128GB of storage upwards, expandable up to 1TB. Accessories include S-Pen and various keyboard and protective covers.

The Tab S8 Ultra is available in graphite with a whopping 11200mAh battery and the Tab S8+ and S8 are available in graphite, pink gold and silver in 10 090mAh and 8000mAh batteries respectively.

The new S22 range of devices and tablets are open for pre-order and will be available in South Africa on 11 March. Stay tuned for trade-in offers and pricing, to be announced soon.

For more information, click here