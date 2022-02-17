Subscribe

Special Reports

Unlocking knowledge — Everywhere, for everyone

0

This story is sponsored

Global Information Communication and Technology giant, Huawei Enterprise, envisions a world where every person, home and organisation has access to digital: one that is fully connected and integrated. During the Huawei Connect Education Summit South Africa, teachers and other stakeholders in the education sector listened attentively as Huawei specialists explored how they can use Artificial Intelligence, the Huawei Cloud and 5G to drive digital transformation in preparation for the fourth industrial revolution. While the Covid-19 pandemic had painful outcomes, all that time at home spurred many innovative thinkers into action. As a result, studies show that digital transformation has sped up by at least five years!

Through Smart Education and the Idea Hub, Huawei wants to bring that innovation into South African classrooms. During a demonstration of the Idea Hub capabilities, attendees saw how the Hub can provide the teacher with analytics of the class, including how many students pitched and participated, making it easier for the teacher to grade the students. It also has interactive features like polls where students can answer questions, a random selection feature to ensure fairness when answering questions and a feature that allows teachers to use different media like YouTube in the classroom. 

Through Artificial intelligence, the Idea Hub has a mood sensing feature that allows teachers to see when a learner is disinterested or confused, allowing them to adjust their teaching to cater for them. This amazing product not only supports teaching but testing too. Students can write exams while connected to the system and the anti-cheating mechanism will look out for indicators such as talking, getting help from another, and focusing their eyes on the same point, which could indicate that there are notes there. To prevent collaboration during exams, the system allocates questions randomly, which ensures that no two students write the same exam. 

During his speech, Executive Industry Solutions Manager at Huawei, Christo Abrahams, highlighted the need to move education to the centre of economic development. “Without skills, without development and learning, there is no future for any society around the world,” he said. Huawei fully believes this, that’s why they have invested 10% of their annual revenue — amounting to $15-billion — into research and development globally, to ensure that there is constant research into more innovative ways to dive into digital. 

In South Africa, Huawei has spent over R7-million on bursaries for ICT students in the top five universities. They have also ensured that there are many qualified professionals who can maintain and improve the infrastructure and solutions, by training over 6 000 students from 20 universities. Huawei is fully committed to assisting South Africa on its journey to digital transformation by ensuring our learners have access to 5G internet. Through their Tech4All programme, Huawei has connected over 100 primary schools and 100 computer centres to the internet.

We are excited to see how these learners will use their skills and access to help South Africa dive even deeper into digital in the future. — Sphumelele Ndlovu

To learn more, visit: https://e.huawei.com/za/solutions/industries/education 

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Informal businesses seek support to help with Covid-19 fallout

The request comes as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is due to present his budget to parliament.

South Africa forges ahead with domestic carbon offset programme

Industries can take advantage of carbon tax allowances if they finance projects mitigation projects

Boucher and Elgar’s partnership key for faltering Proteas, but bigger...

The Proteas players say they will come to Boucher’s support in his fight against racism allegations, but first they must focus on the Test series against the Kiwis

No clear favourites in ANC Gauteng regional races

M&G Premium

The ANC provincial contest is between two leaders, but some regions will see big contests for positions

South African media, nationalisation and the spectre of investor confidence

Commercial media reproduces the views of the dominant class and has been unable to unpack the underlying failures of capitalism
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×