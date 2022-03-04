Building the Free State we Want

Ntombela talks tough

Free State premier Sisi Ntombela has thrown the book at corrupt civil servants and service providers and warned that eliminating graft remains high on the province’s development agenda.

“We need to be transparent, effective and accountable to create trust in government. This we can achieve only when we are serious about the fight against corruption. We are cooperating with law enforcement agencies in their investigations. I have instructed MECs to ensure that public servants doing business with the state as reported by the Public Service Commission are dealt with accordingly,” said Ntombela.

She said the provincial government welcomes the initial report of the Special Investigation Unit on Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) related procurement, and that they remain committed to the investigation processes and look forward to the final report.

“No acts of corruption will be tolerated in our municipalities too. A database of fraud and corruption cases reported in municipalities has been created. Some of these cases are already being dealt with by law enforcement agencies,” she said.

The premier’s stern words come in the wake of similar sentiments expressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the 2022 State of the Nation Address earlier this month.

Ramaphosa told Parliament that in December, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) submitted its final report on its investigation into Covid-19 related contracts and that as a result, 45 matters, with a combined value of R2.1-billion, have been enrolled with the Special Tribunal. The SIU has referred 224 government officials for disciplinary action and referred 386 cases for possible prosecution to the NPA.

“The Presidency has set up mechanisms to monitor implementation of the recommendations of the SIU and ensure that government departments and entities act against those who have violated regulations and broken the law,” Ramaphosa said.

Ntombela has now vowed to take the war to corrupt elements in the province. She lashed out at service contractors who delivered shoddy work, which she said compromised service delivery and development.

As part of efforts to fast-track development, Ntombela announced that the provincial treasury will monitor and support provincial departments, entities and municipalities to improve sustainable and accountable fiscal governance.

As part of this step, said Ntombela, support will also include the development of funded budgets, which are aligned to performance plans, including audit and risk management plans.

“We need to establish an Auditing Task Team to monitor and assist municipalities. We will ramp up the implementation of the District Development Model as a central organising concept to enhance integrated planning and coordination, and align development efforts between the three spheres of government,” Ntombela said.

The District Development Model was launched by Ramaphosa two years ago to address gaps in government’s models of service delivery.

Ntombela noted that initial budget estimations showed that the province would lose more than R11-billion in the next three financial years.

Ntombela said at municipal level, of the 23 municipalities, 12 received qualified audit opinions with four disclaimers and three had outstanding financial statements. Four municipalities received unqualified audit opinions, but the premier promised decisive action to reverse this disturbing trend.

“We will have to do more with less. This year the audit outcomes of departments show significant improvements. Of the 12 departments, six received qualified audit opinions with one outstanding. We congratulate all those departments that received an unqualified audit opinion and the provincial treasury for receiving a clean audit,” she said.

“We have developed the Districts Profiles, which will inform the content of the One Plan for the country. The provincial and national District Development Model political champions comprising MECs, ministers and deputy ministers have been nominated and continue to have engagements with the districts,” Ntombela said.

She added that as part of an ongoing effort to fight maladministration, the province has placed the Mafube, Metsimaholo and Mangaung municipalities under Section 139 of the Constitution.

She expressed deep concern about instances of poor planning, implementation and oversight, saying they have affected effective functioning of municipalities and ability to provide quality services to the people.

“As the servants of the people, we take no pride in poor service delivery. People deserve better and it is our responsibility to give them the best they deserve,” Ntombela said. She added that they are providing financial, technical and capacity support to municipalities.

“We will do everything necessary and possible to serve the people with pride, professionalism and [the] dignity they deserve,” she said.

Millions set aside for roads and infrastructure rollout

Motorists and commuters can now look forward to travelling in relative safety and comfort, as the construction of the Botshabelo Transport Route and Cornelia Access Road has been completed at a cost of R160-million.

Premier Sisi Ntombela said as part of the Township Revitalisation Initiative, the province has implemented nine projects to upgrade township access roads.

“These projects, worth R63-million, will continue in this financial year,” said Ntombela. Other projects included the construction of roads in Deneysville, Hoopstad and Bothaville.

The road construction initiative is part of a bigger infrastructure development strategy in which the provincial government is partnering with national government.

Ntombela said government has created a Task Team to drive strategic infrastructure projects. “The Task Team will play a central coordinating function in the identification, planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of strategic infrastructure projects,” she said.

Ntombela announced that the Task Team, which is led by the provincial directorate, would work closely with Infrastructure South Africa, led by Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Infrastructure South Africa is tasked with driving government’s Infrastructure Investment Plan, as a central part of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP) that aims to stimulate economic growth and job creation.

The projects within the Infrastructure Investment Plan were formulated as Strategic Integrated Projects (SIPs) in line with the Infrastructure Development Act in July 2020, enabling them to follow an expedited path to ensure implementation.

The country is facing acute water challenges, and Ntombela’s announcement that Infrastructure South Africa is assisting Bloem Water to advance the development of the Xhariep Pipeline Project should bring relief to several communities. The Xhariep Pipeline Project augments water supplies for Mangaung and adjacent municipalities.

Ntombela said the project entails the construction of a 180km pipeline from the Xhariep Dam on the Orange River to Knellpoort Dam. She estimated that the project could cost R8-billion and create 3 000 jobs.

Citizens of the province will get used to the sight of soldiers sweating it out under the Free State sun, helping with the construction of bridges.

Ntombela said the province has been identified by the national government to benefit from the rural roads surfacing programme, and they are currently finalising the identification of priority connecting roads, including their technical design, to benefit from this programme. She said construction methods used would be labour intensive and prioritise locals.

“We are working with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and the Department of Defence to build bridges. A total of 400 bridges will be built across the country in the next three years and our province has been identified as one of the priority areas to benefit,” she said.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic that has devastated the world, the province is pressing ahead with its widely successful vaccination drive against the virus.

Ntombela said starting in April 2020, the province embarked on an Immediate Readiness Programme, which included visits to all healthcare facilities, including private hospitals and clinics. The province partnered with the World Health Organization, Right to Care, Red Cross and the University of the Free State to expand screening efforts.

The Free State is not dropping its guard in the fight against the pandemic. “Identified healthcare facilities for Covid-19 patients have been refurbished and upgraded. Most importantly, we have added one 1 588 permanent beds to increase our Covid-19 response capacity,” Ntombela said.

The province employed social workers, psychologists, nurses, medical officers and cleaners in the fight against Covid-19. Ntombela acknowledged the contribution of these people to the province’s ability to respond to the pandemic, and the appointments created employment opportunities.

“The vaccine is now available and we are moving fast to scale up the rollout process. A lot is happening and this puts us a step closer to defeating Covid-19. A provincial coordination structure to oversee the rollout process is now fully functional,” she said. She also acknowledged those health workers who paid the ultimate price during the fight against Covid-19.

She said the province plans to vaccinate 1.9-million people over a 12-month period, with a provincial target of 2 042 vaccinations per day.

Jobs in the pipeline for Free State youth

The Free State provincial government has secured over R1-billion in investment towards the much-heralded Maluti-a-Phofung Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Premier Sisi Ntombela said although the SEZ is located in Maluti-a-Phofung, the Special Economic Zone is for the benefit of the entire province. “Its success is the success of the province,” she said.

The Special Economic Zones Act 16 of 2014 aims among others to provide for the designation, promotion, development, operation and management of SEZs.

It also aims to provide for the establishment of the Special Economic Zones Fund and to regulate the application, issuing, suspension, withdrawal and transfer of SEZ operator permits. There are currently 11 SEZs across the country, with billions of rands set aside for their development.

Other economic stimulation measures announced by Ntombela include progress on the Industrial Park Revitalisation Programme. “We are pleased that phase-one of the Botshabelo Industrial Park is complete,” said Ntombela.

She added that work on phase two of the Industrial Park, which entails the establishment of the Botshabelo Digital Hub, is ongoing. “The Digital Hub is meant to provide training to small and medium enterprises focusing on ICT products,” she said.

The premier revealed that the Botshabelo Smelter project is at an advanced stage of development and is expected to create 1 500 job opportunities when completed. “We will work closely with Manguang Metropolitan Municipality in the spirit of intergovernmental relations to ensure the success of this initiative,” she said.

More good news for the youth includes the establishment of a Truck Ownership Scheme for 50 youths. The project is in partnership with the Transport Education and Training Authority. “These trucks will be subcontracted to local small and medium enterprises to transport goods,” Ntombela said.

The province is also on a crusade to exploit its mineral resources to boost the local economy and create much-needed jobs.

“Six companies are mining industrial minerals in Lejweleputswa. In addition, there are three coal mines that are operating in the Sasolburg and Koppies areas. These mines have a potential lifespan of almost two decades,” Ntombela announced.

She further noted that together with the Department of Mineral and Resources the province would provide support to sandstone and sand mining enterprises in Qwaqwa, Fouriesburg, Senekal, Sasolburg and Zastron.

“Support includes the provision of risk-sharing funding, permit application and skills development assistance to the miners,” she said.

Despite the ravages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy the Free State managed to make great strides in achieving its responsibility of building the capacity of the state.

Included in this was the successful offering of Training sessions for Recognition of Prior Learning for the National Public Administration Certificate.

The province also managed through Change Management sessions to successfully accredit 16 courses provided through the Free State Training and Development Institute.

“Training and development opportunities were not only limited to government officials. To achieve and enhance our development prospects, we continue to provide bursaries to many of our youth, nationally and internationally,” said Ntombela.

She said the province now has 1 021 students studying various courses nationally and 523 internationally.

“Our responsibility to the youth does not only end with the provision of bursaries. Working with the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), we are leading efforts to provide work experience to youth through graduate internships, learnerships, short skills programmes and work integrated learning methods,” she added.

Ntombela said that in total 3 067 learners benefitted from different Skill Development Programmes, at a cost of over R109-million.

“We are also excited with our placement programmes with the private sector. Agri-business and commercial farmers have agreed to support 120 graduates with innovative farming technology initiatives,” she said.

Furthermore to job creating and training efforts, Ntombela revealed that another 120 unemployed graduates were funded by government and placed for work experience in various enterprises.

Soon, the province will also boast legions of well-trained automotive industry graduates.

“To fill a gap in the automotive industry and provide TVET graduates with training, our Road Building Equipment unit is concluding training of 23 artisans, who will subsequently be taken for Red Seal Certification.

“We will in partnership with the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa implement the digital skills programmes by providing Basic Digital Literacy Courses, Specialist Technology Training Programmes and Digital Transformation Programmes to young people.”

These efforts to empower the youth include the establishment of a joint Task Team with the Central University of Technology to conduct a baseline study on the use of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies in agriculture.

“We are rolling out artificial intelligence programmes with Microsoft and Gijima. We have trained 18 young people in artificial intelligence as trainers as part of our Innovation Hub activities at the Central University of Technology,” Ntombela said.

As part of joining the rest of the world in the advancement to the 4IR, the province is collaborating with the Closed Loop Network to rollout an online Entrepreneurial Matriculant of the Year Competition, to introduce business culture to young people before they complete grade 12.

“Working with SETAs, we will soon establish the Free State ICT Security Centre to protect government information. Through this Centre, we will revive the ICT sector and create new skills set to propel the Free State into the future,” Ntombela said.

Free State leads education revolution

Scores of learners in public schools in the Free State province are now learning new skills to prepare them for the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Premier Sisi Ntombela announced this latest development during the provincial State of the Province Address in Mangaung on Monday.

Ntombela said coding and robotics have been introduced as subjects in 111 primary schools and 50 secondary schools.

“The Free State is leading the education revolution,” Ntombela said.

The province achieved an 85.7% pass rate in the 2021 National Senior Certificate matric results, an improvement of 0.6% from 2020. Five districts in the province performed above 80%.

“For the first time, four of our districts are in the top 10 list of the best performing districts in the country,” Ntombela noted.

Motheo district was the top achiever with 87.9% followed by Fezile Dabi with 87.5%, Lejweleputswa at 85.6% and Xhariep with 85.5%.

“Once again we made history by achieving position one, three times in a row. This position was achieved six times in the last nine years since the introduction of the National Senior Certificate in 2008,” Ntombela said.

“We value this excellent performance by our teachers and learners. What is even more impressive is the reversal of gender inequality in education. More and more girls are receiving education,” she said.

The premier said as part of the province’s education revolution the provincial government will continue to provide bursaries to deserving learners.

“The focus is on the ‘missing middle’ learners who are too poor to afford higher education and not poor enough to qualify for NSFAS [National Student Financial Aid Scheme] funding. These learners come from households earning between R350 000 and R600 000 per annum,” she said.

Ntombela said the province has partnered with NSFAS to ensure learners from households with an income ranging from nothing to R350 000 per annum receive NSFAS funding.

Ntombela also announced progress on infrastructural development in schools. “It gives me great pleasure to announce that we no longer have schools built with inappropriate material in the Free State,” she said.

Ntombela said last year the province reported that five remaining schools that were built with unsuitable material were being rebuilt.

“I can proudly report that these schools have [now] been constructed with bricks and mortar,” Ntombela said.

A total of R128 347 000 was spent on building schools in Clocolan, Zastron and Bethlehem. Ntombela said two schools in Motheo, two in Lejweleputswa, two in Thabo Mofutsanyana and two in Fezile Dabi are currently under construction.

Three hostels in Leboneng Special School, Breda Primary School and Dr Blok are being built and construction will be completed in the second quarter of the next financial year.

She said in the past two financial years 3 4473 young people have been appointed through the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative as education assistants, general school assistants and sports enrichment assistants. Ntombela said the initiative would be extended to the next two financial years.

– Lucas Ledwaba, Mukurukuru Media