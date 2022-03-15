Huawei launches secure digital payment solution with Ozow

In its continuing quest to bring convenience to its device users, Huawei Mobile Services has partnered with Ozow to bring an easy, seamless and secure payment method onboard. You can now make purchases in all your favourite HUAWEI Mobile Services, including AppGallery, HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music, HUAWEI Themes, and HUAWEI Mobile Cloud using Ozow as a payment solution.

It’s more than just being connected online. Over the past few years, the world has accelerated into an interconnected digital ecosystem.

Everything is linked, from the phones in our hands, the computers we use to even our everyday household gadgets. In fact, the World Economic Forum believes that the next evolution of the internet (and the technology that supports it) is an extended reality — the blurring of lines between the physical and digital world.

At the forefront of some of the world’s leading consumer electronics that are making this possible, Huawei understands the intrinsic need to develop innovative solutions that elevate the experiences of its device users. To make this even more seamless, Huawei has partnered with Ozow to provide a more convenient, easy and secure way to make instant payments on the Ozow platform and Huawei AppGallery.

Ozow’s payment solution provides each device user with the option to make convenient and safe real-time payments directly from their bank account. All the device user needs to do is choose Ozow as a payment option during the Huawei online checkout process and select their bank. Once they are logged in using their internet banking credentials the device user can then select the account to pay from.

The device user’s bank will then send a one-time password (OTP) or mobile authentication to the device user’s cellphone or banking app to verify the payment. Once authorised, the transaction is immediately completed. Unlike many other systems, Ozow does not require the device user to register and does not store their online banking login details.

As one of the leading fintech players in the market, Ozow is committed to broadening the payment ecosystem by developing solutions that make it easier and more accessible to transact. This partnership with Huawei enables device users to make payments directly from their bank profile without the need for cards.

Lu Geng, Middle East & Africa Device Ecosystem Development & Operations Dept Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group says: “At Huawei, our device users are at the heart of everything we do and we are constantly looking at ways to increase their overall experience with our products. I am excited about this partnership with Ozow as this new additional method of online payment is not only hassle free, but also so much more convenient.”

Thomas Pays, CEO and co-founder of Ozow, says that consumer expectations have increased. “Huawei has recognised the importance of the drive towards payment modernisation to ensure that they’re providing a truly inclusive payment process for its customers.

“We believe that the integration of our innovative payment technology will support Huawei in meeting the needs of its customers, all while allowing them to deliver an even richer experience on its platform,” says Pays.

To make a payment using Ozow, Huawei device users simply need to select Ozow as their payment method on AppGallery, Huawei Video, HUAWEI Music, HUAWEI Themes or HUAWEI Mobile Cloud and enter their bank details to select which account to pay directly from. The device user then approves the payment on their banking app with a secure second factor authentication.

The additional payment method provides the following benefits to Huawei device users:

Smooth customer experience: Ozow is convenient. There is no need to sign up for any additional accounts or fill out any forms. Payments are completed in a matter of seconds and provide the best checkout experience on mobile devices, as opposed to completing forms, which is time consuming and cumbersome.

is convenient. There is no need to sign up for any additional accounts or fill out any forms. Payments are completed in a matter of seconds and provide the best checkout experience on mobile devices, as opposed to completing forms, which is time consuming and cumbersome. Protected consumer identity: Making payments with Ozow is secure. No personal data is stored, processed and/or shared during the payment process, thus there is no need to be concerned about identity theft. The payment process always requires the device user to confirm the payment on a physical device thus makes card-not-present type fraud impossible, thereby increasing the device user’s trust and improving the payment conversion rate.

With how convenient the Ozow payment platform is, device users can now start paying directly for their in-app purchases by clicking here.

About Huawei

HUAWEI is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei’s 180 000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world’s population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company, fully owned by its employees.

About HUAWEI Consumer BG

Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

About Ozow

Ozow believes that payments should be easy. It’s why Ozow provides easy, fast, and secure payment solutions for everyone. From QR codes to point of sale, eCommerce, e-billing, peer-to-peer payments, and everything in between, Ozow has your payment needs covered. With Ozow, you can make and receive payments … from anywhere and at any time. All you need is a bank account and a smart-enabled device. It’s that simple.