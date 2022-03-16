Subscribe

Special Reports

A legitimate way to reduce your taxes is by increasing your retirement savings

0

This story is sponsored

To encourage you to save and ensure a more secure future for yourself and your family, the government grants taxpayers various concessions. 

“One of the simple ways you can legally minimise your taxable income (and therefore your tax liability) is to maximise your annual retirement fund contributions,” says Shakira Bodasing, senior legal adviser at Old Mutual. “To make the most of this opportunity, increase your monthly contribution into your company pension or provident fund. If you have the means to do so, you can apply for a retirement annuity and deposit contributions into it.” 

The funds that you contribute may be deducted from your pre-tax income. The deduction is limited to 27.5% of the greater of the amount of remuneration for pay as you earn (PAYE) purposes or taxable income (both excluding retirement fund lump sums and severance benefits). The deduction is further limited to the lower of R350 000 or 27.5% of taxable income before the inclusion of a taxable capital gain. It really is a no-brainer — a double win. 

You increase your retirement savings and at the same time you decrease what you owe the South African Revenue Service (SARS). Remember always to align your decisions to your long-term financial plan and your family’s needs. 

Having a retirement plan in place will help you determine how much you need to contribute to your retirement fund in order to live comfortably during your retirement. 

To discuss your options or for more information, contact your financial adviser, call 0860 60 60 60, visit Old Mutual’s website, or click here 

Disclaimer: This material is not intended as and does not constitute financial or any other advice. The material does not take into account your personal financial circumstances. For this reason, it is recommended that you speak to an accredited broker or financial adviser to consider all your options and draw up a plan to achieve your financial goals.

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (SA) Limited is a licensed FSP and life insurer.
Ts & Cs apply.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Service deliveries withdrawn from Nyanga after vehicles set alight

Two Golden Arrow busses, a City truck and two light delivery vehicles belonging to Eskom and the City were attacked by petrol bombs on Friday

National Disaster extension is reminiscent of garlic and beetroot days

Even though other countries are letting people bare their faces, we are clinging on to the State of National Disaster

Mkhwebane has 10 days to justify why she should not...

Presidency confirms deadline has been given to public protector to explain why Ramaphosa should not suspend her for misconduct and incompetence

Judgment reserved in AfriForum case opposing R50m Cuba ‘donation’

International relations department tells court the steps to transferring the money have not been completed, although the decision has already been made

New migration policy could cut remittances lifeline

M&G PREMIUM

The South African government has recently made two moves that stand to imperil future remittances to its neighbouring countries — and, in turn, economic...
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×