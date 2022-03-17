Afesis-corplan: Request for quotation: To assess rapid response apps

REF: AFESIS2022|010322|RFP

FOR: Consultancy services to assess and analyse existing mobile applications (apps) that provide rapid response to incidents of violence in communities.

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION:

Afesis-corplan is a development NGO based in East London, South Africa, whose work is aimed at strengthening local governance, participatory democracy and basic service delivery. Afesis-corplan has been in existence for more than 30 years and has over that time contributed significantly in shaping policy and practice in local governance, urban development, housing and in building community agency.

Afesis-corplan was awarded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) a project aimed at strengthening social cohesion and preventing collective violence in the targeted communities. In the process of implementing this work, Afesis-corplan and its partners want to pilot the use of a mobile application to facilitate a rapid response to incidents of collective violence.

As a point of departure, Afesis-corplan would like to assess existing mobile applications meant to facilitate responses to incidents of violence. It is for this reason that Afesis-corplan is looking for suitably qualified service providers to assist in this research and analysis.

SCOPE OF WORK

The service provider must:

Identify and analyse all mobile applications in South Africa that facilitate rapid response to incidents of violence, looking at those developed and used by the private sector security industry, government crime fighting bodies, those developed and used by civil society and others. Make recommendations to Afesis-corplan and its partners on whether any of the existing apps can be modified and used to meet Afesis-corplan’s needs and what process that modification would need to take, or whether a new app would need to be developed. Based on the recommendations made, assist Afesis-corplan to develop terms of reference for the implementation of such recommendations.

DURATION OF THE ASSIGNMENT

The contract runs from 15 April 2022 to 31 May 2022.

With this request for quotation, Afesis-corplan invites suitably qualified service providers to render the services mentioned above. The quotation must include:

A narrative portion presenting the experience and skills of the team and the suitability of the service provider for this assignment A financial proposal

The service provider will be selected under a quality cost-based selection procedure.

Interested parties should submit applications in English to [email protected] on or before 31 March 2022. For clarity-seeking questions only, contact Nontobeko Gcabashe at [email protected] or on 072 032 6537.

Afesis-corplan reserves the right to accept or reject any quotation and to annul the selection process at any time prior to contract awarding, without thereby incurring any liability to affected service providers.