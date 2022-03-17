Subscribe

Special Reports

Petal Maps by Huawei enhances features for a seamless offline navigation experience

0

This story is sponsored

Huawei, one of the world’s largest technology providers, is optimising its travel and navigation experience with enhanced features on Petal Maps.

Following its rollout across Africa during the second quarter of 2021, the app is now available for users with a limited, weak, or non-existent internet signal; they can download the maps of cities they wish to discover in advance and enjoy access regardless of their connectivity.

Fast and accurate updates in real-time and in multiple languages guarantee smooth sailing with no interruption from distracting ads as users explore surroundings on foot, on bike or by car, with seamless transitions in any direction. 

Accurate voice notification also helps users avoid getting lost or taking a wrong turn while pursuing the adventures of a lifetime. Through the “No internet. No problem” campaign, Petal Maps is now available online and offline to enhance users’ travel and navigation experiences seamlessly. 

Petal Maps boosts privacy and protection features to help users navigate and explore the world safely in an incognito mode. The app protects users’ information with end-to-end encryption capabilities that don’t save or retain search and location history, allowing users to control how and where their data is stored.  

Another essential feature of the app is its ability to offer daily maps experiences and recommendations, such as point display, HUD and weather updates, with faster and more accurate navigation. The comprehensive experience makes it easier and enjoyable for users to map a journey.

To download or learn more about Petal Maps, please click here 

About Petal Maps

Huawei’s Petal Maps is a new addition to the digital maps and navigation apps with an array of new features that lets you explore the world like never before. You can get real-time traffic information to take the best routes, enjoy a 3D view of your surroundings, and much more. To download the app, click here

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Ramaphosa’s Zondo nomination unpacked

The president took his time to announce the country’s new chief justice. What took him so long, and did he make the best choice?

Creecy delivers ‘slap in the face’ to mining-affected people

M&G Premium

The environment minister withdrew an amendment requiring consent from landowners for environmental authorisations for mining activities

Phahlane launches another bid to avoid R191m corruption trial

The former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane now says the state did not fully disclose evidence of its case against him

Another one bites the dust: Ntuli quits Democratic Alliance

The former DA leader hopeful, Mbali Ntuli, says she is leaving the party on her own terms

Ramaphosa says Putin wants end to Russia-Ukraine ‘conflict’

The president said he was hoping to speak to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×