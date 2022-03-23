Subscribe

Special Reports

Unlocking the power of first-party data and proprietary audience

0

This story is sponsored

The global digital advertising spend worldwide (including, desktop, laptop computers, and mobile devices) stood at an estimated $378-billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a total of $646-billion by 2024. For a long time, advertisers have been dependent on consumer preferences and habits to invent creative ways to showcase brands. Now more than ever, it is essential for brands to stay ahead and evolve with the ever-changing dynamics of advertising as it shifts towards utilising first-party data. By targeting through first-party data, advertisers can efficiently collate information and maximise their campaigns’ effectiveness. 

Utilising first-party data:

A recent customer engagement report highlighted that 88% of marketers say gathering first-party data is a priority in 2021. It is therefore essential for brands to research effective ways to collect, classify and activate this data through a compelling value proposition.  

The effectiveness of digital advertising:

A primary advantage of digital advertising is reaching a specific audience cost-effectively with measurable returns. The ability to provide real-time bidding and instant market analysis is one of the best choices for in-app advertising. Through the demand-side platform of Huawei Ads, partners and agencies are empowered to execute marketing campaigns using all the innovative tools developed by Huawei. 

Another aspect of the platform that is equally important and appealing is Huawei’s Open Advertiser Identifier (OAID). Huawei aims to strictly protect users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. OAID is a non-permanent device identifier that showcases personalised ads to the user while complying with their privacy preferences. 

The advantages of programmatic advertising 

The most significant advantage of programmatic advertising over traditional advertising, which involves human negotiations and manual insertion orders, is the ease of media buying by simplifying the entire process. Advertisers can reach their target audience more effectively while getting real-time insights regarding audience interactions with the advert. 

At Huawei, the four core pillars for advertisers are:

  • Precision Targeting – assisting advertisers by creating meaningful personas from multiple data sources.
  • Lookalike Modelling – using AI and machine learning to target similar audiences in real-time and with transparency while maintaining the same quality. 
  • Private Audiences – focusing on advertisers’ first-party data user list; retarget engaging users based on app data and in-app actions for better performance. 
  • Insight Analysis – providing critical insights on campaign data from multiple dimensions for better targeting and ROI (return on investment).

While the large consumer base of over 700+ million monthly active users is already a compelling proposition, it will only expand with time. Huawei’s 1+8+N strategy envisions bringing the HUAWEI Ads offering to the company’s portfolio of smart TVs, tablets, PCs, and IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

For more information on HUAWEI Ads, please email: Rudi Massyn

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Plans to grant fuel price reprieve for April and May...

M&G Premium

The finance minister says there is a long-term intervention in the pipeline to address fuel prices, but the global situation has prompted the treasury to moot emergency relief

Expert appointed to assess Angelo Agrizzi’s health as his R1.8bn...

M&G PREMIUM

The former Bosasa chief executive and three co-accused face fraud, corruption and money laundering charges

Inflation unchanged at 5.7%, but still well above Reserve Bank...

Another 25 basis point rate hike could be announced tomorrow as the central bank endeavours to keep inflation in check.

Ten-year KwaZulu-Natal chieftainship battle comes to an end

M&G PREMIUM

R130-million has been released to four community trusts by mining giant Richards Bay Minerals

African states that abstained on Russia vote fail to cover...

While there is validity to accusations of double standards by the West, unchecked aggression should always be condemned.
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×