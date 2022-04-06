Rise to the challenge with the all-new Redmi Note 11 Series from Xiaomi

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 Series in South Africa, continuing the legacy of the Redmi Note Series with two brand new devices: the Redmi Note 11, and Redmi Note 11 Pro. Rising to the challenge to bring even stronger specs and features, the Redmi Note 11 Series again sees powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC — making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before. Also announced today are accompanying AloT products including the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Ultra with Auto-empty station, the Mi Electric Scooter 3, and the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active.

Flagship-level camera setup delivers outstanding photography

Continually evolving the flagship camera experience, Redmi Note 11 Pro once again features 108MP primary sensors, allowing you to capture and share moments of your life in high resolution and true-to-life details. Incorporating a high-quality sensor with a large 1/1.52″ sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology, as well as dual native ISO, to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and colour performance. Excellent results are achieved even in dim light. The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro also come with a 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera that extends your perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle, a 2MP macro camera that captures fine details from up close, and a 2MP depth camera that allows you to create a natural bokeh effect for your portrait shots. The front of the Redmi Note 11 Pro also features a 16MP camera that can capture clear, natural-looking selfies.

FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with up to 120Hz refresh rate & trendy flat-edge body

Boasting a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz, the Redmi Note 11 Series enhances your screen experience with smoother animations and lag-free transitions, while also registering more precise finger touches. With a screen size of 6.67-inch and 6.43-inch, the series is equipped with a FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay featuring DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, which provides more vibrant colours and details, while also reaching as much as 1200 nits to ensure the screen’s clarity even in bright daylight.

The beautiful display is packed into a trendy, flat-edge body design. Plus, with dual super linear speakers located at the top and bottom of the phone, the Redmi Note 11 Series offers a complete entertainment experience with immersive stereo sound for gaming or video watching.

Speedy and powerful performance on all fronts

Redmi Note 11 Pro rises to the challenge with an advanced octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon® 680 processor built using flagship-level 6nm process to deliver superior performance while conserving power. Additionally, both models come with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery. Alongside this exceptional battery capacity is Xiaomi flagship-level 67W turbo charging in Redmi Note 11 Pro, which takes as little as 15 minutes to fill 50% of the battery*. Redmi Note 11 features 33W Pro fast charging, allowing you to charge to 100% battery in around an hour*.

MIUI 13: Improves the core experience to a brand-new level

As of Q4 2021, MIUI monthly active users surpassed 500 million. The latest generation operating system MIUI 13 offers an all-round upgrade with a focus on improving core experience — including faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, and longer battery life — alongside the useful features, including sidebars.

Part of the smartphones including Redmi Note 11, and Redmi Note 11 Pro rolled out the MIUI 13 first wave in Q1 2022, with the release schedule for other devices to be gradually published on the MIUI website.

YouTube Premium for Free

As an added bonus, if you buy either the Redmi Note 11 or Note 11 Pro, you’ll get a free subscription to YouTube Premium for two months. Enjoy all your favourite videos and music without the bother of being interrupted by adverts! Simply turn on your new device, open YouTube and follow the instructions. T&Cs apply.

Market availability:

The two new Redmi Note 11 Series smartphones are now available for purchase from partners like MTN, Vodacom and Takealot.

Recommended retail price:

Redmi Note 11 Pro

6GB+128GB: Recommended retail price – R6 499

Redmi Note 11

4GB+128GB: Recommended retail price – R5 299

Redmi Note 11 Series Quick Specs:

Redmi Note 11 Pro Redmi Note 11 Display 120Hz 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay 90Hz 6.43” FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay Rear camera 108MP main camera8MP ultra-wide camera2MP macro camera2MP depth camera 50MP main camera8MP ultra-wide camera2MP macro camera2MP depth camera Front camera 16MP in-display front camera 13MP in-display front camera Dimension & Weight 164.19mm x 76.1mm x 8.12mm202g 159.87mm x 73.87mm x 8.09mm179g Processor MediaTek Helio G96 Snapdragon® 680 RAM+ROM LPDDR4XUFS 2.2 Audio Dual speakers3.5mm headphone jack Security Side fingerprint sensorAI face unlock Charging 5,000mAh (typ) batterySupports 67W wired turbo charging 5,000mAh (typ) batterySupports 33W wired Pro fast charging Connectivity SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or MicroSD)NFCIR blaster Dual SIM + MicroSDNFC**IR blaster Variant 6GB+128GB 4GB+128GB Available colour Graphite Gray, Star Blue Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue

*Data from Xiaomi Labs. Actual results may vary.

A smart, convenient life in the Xiaomi ecosystem

With Xiaomi being more than just a smartphone brand, several other products were launched at the event. All of them are designed to bring more convenience and ease to people’s lives, in the spheres of fitness, home cleaning and sporting leisure.

Xiaomi Watch S1 was created for the modern professional with a busy schedule and sophisticated lifestyle. The device’s professional, streamlined design aesthetic reflects this, with sapphire glass and a stainless-steel frame housing the watch’s 1.43” AMOLED display. Users can customise the watch’s UI or choose from among 200 watch faces. The modern professional is always multitasking, so the Xiaomi Watch S1 streamlines everyday life. With Bluetooth calls, app notifications, Mastercard NFC payment support1, Amazon’s Alexa built-in voice assistant2, and wireless charging, users never miss a beat.

Xiaomi Watch S1 also comes with next-level fitness and health tracking functionality, for hassle-free transitions from work to play. The watch has 117 fitness modes and 19 professional modes, and can automatically detect workout modes like treadmill and walking. There’s no need for micromanagement, as Xiaomi Watch S1 always stays connected via dual-band GPS, and offers round-the-clock health tracking, by monitoring users’ heart rate, sleep quality, stress levels, blood oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), and more3. Users can sync these data points with their Strava or Apple Health apps. Under typical usage, Xiaomi Watch S1 lasts 12 days on standby mode, or 24 days on battery saver mode4.

1. Cashless payment only accepted at Mastercard supported payment terminals.

2. For iOS users, the function will be available via OTA.

3. The SpO 2 feature is not intended for diagnosis, prevention, monitoring, prediction, prognosis of any disease, investigation of physiological processes or any other medical purpose. All health metrics should be used for personal reference only.

4. Data acquired from internal labs, actual battery life may vary under different situations.

Cleaning your home is usually not a fun time. But it is being made a whole lot easier with the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Ultra, which features an automatic self-emptying station for ultimate convenience. The base station holds 4L of dust and debris, equivalent to 10 cleans1. The station also features dual vents and ducts, while supporting up to 16,500Pa suction power1, ensuring no blockages during the auto-emptying process. Highly efficient LDS laser navigation allows the device to precisely detect and map the room layout. Additional Time of Flight (ToF) obstacle detection intelligently minimises trapping or bumps, prevents falls down stairs, and avoids damage to furniture along the way. The device can clean up to 240m² on one charge1, thanks to its 5,200mAh large-battery capacity. With powerful suction of up to 4,000Pa1 and three water-level mopping, this compact, hands-free device also delivers ultimate scrubbing results on stubborn stains. Cleaning doesn’t have to be a chore; simply let the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Ultra with Auto-empty Station do the work for you.

1. Data retrieved from internal test carried out by the manufacturer, full test report can be provided if requested.

2. Xiaomi Home App or Mi Home App in certain regions.

Looking for a bit of fun? Try out the Mi Electric Scooter 3, a lightweight, ultra-durable, and utilitarian addition to Xiaomi’s popular Mi Electric Scooter Series. The vehicle features a sleek, recyclable aerospace-grade aluminium body and shock-resistant pneumatic tires that ensures a comfy and smooth riding experience. Mi Electric Scooter 3 also comes in two stylish colours including Onyx Black and Gravity Grey that users can choose from. Diving into its performance, Mi Electric Scooter 3 is capable of operating at speeds up to 25km/h, and a maximum travel range of 30km, easily covering most distances its users would need for their daily errands. The 600W maximum power motor enables Mi Electric Scooter 3 to easily climb up slopes with an incline as high as 16%. Featuring safety upgrades on all fronts, Mi Electric Scooter 3 now includes a sleep mode to prevent its battery over-discharging when left unused for 10-15 days, or when its battery falls under 30% while in storage. It also comes with an upgraded Rear dual-pad disc brake and eABS for improved stability to its braking system, and a 3-step foldable design for easy storage.

Market availability:

All three of these AIoT products are now available for purchase from partners like Takealot and Incredible Connection.

Recommended retail price:

Xiaomi S1 Active Smart Watch: Recommended retail price – R2 949

Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Ultra 2: Recommended retail price – R8 799

Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Ultra 2 Self Emptying Station: Recommended retail price – R5 199

Mi Electric Scooter 3: Recommended retail price – R9 899

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. The company’s market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no.3 globally in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, more than 434 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones and laptops) as of December 31, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

About Xiaomi South Africa

Xiaomi has been in the South African market since 2017. Over and above their existing partnerships with Vodacom and retailers such as Takealot, TFG, Incredible Connection and PEP, Xiaomi is actively expanding their networks through both mobile operators and online distributors to increase availability of their devices at multiple touchpoints. Their ultimate goal is to establish brick-and-mortar Mi Stores across the country.

Xiaomi is committed to bringing the very best smart technology into South Africa, and is set to expand their repertoire of smartphones, AIoT and 5G technology over the coming months. Xiaomi’s mandate is to supply South Africans from all walks of life with the smart, innovative technology they need to live a better life.

For more information about Xiaomi in South Africa, please visit https://www.facebook.com/XiaomiSouthAfrica/