Which will you go for, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ or S22 Ultra?

Samsung is always ready to show off with their Galaxy S series — they offer their consumers premium quality designs and specifications each time — and the S22 range fits the bill.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range has three different models to choose from, the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, and they all have something different up their sleeves.

Sometimes having too many options might make it difficult to choose, so we are going to compare two of these phones to make your life easier. Are you going for the S22+ or the S22 Ultra?

Apart from the obvious design differences, let’s take a deeper look into what makes these phones so different or so similar, and which one you should buy.

First things first: the camera. For most day-to-day users, the camera is what separates a good phone from the rest and the Ultra is a clear winner of this round, though the Plus is not following too far from behind. The S22 range has different camera modes to serve your photography and other visual needs. From single take images to portrait shots, the Pro Video, options for food and panorama images, slow-mo and super slow motion, hyperlapse and director’s view, the visual game has changed.

Taking pictures in low-lights conditions may have been a struggle before, but now with nightography, the night owls can soar. You don’t need to worry about third party editing applications because the series offers a range of default editing tools on the cameras like the “object eraser”.

The S22+ comes with a standard 10 megapixel selfie camera with Dual Pixel AutoFocus (DPAF) with a pixel size of 1.22μm. The next-generation flagship phone offers an 80˚ field of view, an aperture level of F2.2, same as the S22 Ultra, and a 1/3.24″ image sensor size.

One camera just won’t cut it. The rear is suited with three cameras, each with a different function, all coming together for the main purpose of providing you with flawless images at any time of the day or night.

Camera 1: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera

Pixel size: 1.4μm

FOV: 120˚

F.No (aperture): F2.2

1/2.55″ image sensor size

Camera 2: 50MP Wide-angle Camera

Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Pixel size: 1.0μm (12MP 2.0μm)

FOV: 85˚

F.No (aperture): F1.8

1/1.56″ image sensor size

Camera 3: 10MP Telephoto Camera

Pixel size: 1.0μm

FOV: 36˚

F.No (aperture): F2.4

1/3.94″ image sensor size

Space Zoom

3x Optical Zoom

Super Resolution Zoom up to 30x

OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation)

Tracking AF

The S22 Ultra earns its name and is truly the extremist of “note”. It comes with a 40MP selfie camera, also with PDAF, but, with a smaller pixel size of 0.7μm compared to its counterpart with a 10MP selfie camera and a 1.4μm pixel size, and a 1/2.82″ image sensor size.

If you thought three cameras were a lot, the S22 Ultra had not entered the group chat. A quad rear camera is literally increasing the stakes.

Camera 1: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera

Dual Pixel AF

Pixel size: 1.4μm

FOV: 120˚

F.No (aperture): F2.2

1/2.55″ image sensor size

Camera 2: 108MP Wide-angle Camera

PDAF, OIS

Pixel size: 0.8μm (12MP 2.4μm)

FOV: 85˚

F.No (aperture): F1.8

1/1.33″ image sensor size

Camera 3: 10MP Telephoto Camera

Dual Pixel AF

Pixel size: 1.12μm

FOV: 11˚

F.No (aperture): F4.9

1/3.52″ image sensor size

10x Optical Zoom

Camera 4: 10MP Telephoto Camera

Dual Pixel AF

Pixel size: 1.12μm

FOV: 36˚

F.No (aperture): F2.4

1/3.52″ image sensor size

3x Optical Zoom

Space Zoom

3x, 10x Dual Optical Zoom

Super Resolution Zoom up to 100x

OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation)

Laser AF

Battery capacity is another important feature to consider when buying a new phone because a phone with more capacity means less charging time. This is another win for the Ultra, which comes standard with a 5000mAh, and the plus follows closes at 4500mAh.

Storage on a phone contributes to how quickly it responds to instructions. The S22 plus has storage of 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage, or 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra offers more storage options and space. 12GB RAM with 1TB internal storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage, or 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

Both models function on Android 12 and have a water resistance rating of IP68, which means they can stay submerged in 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes (claimed).

To conclude our review, a notable difference between the two phones is the S Pen. A design feature of the Samsung Galaxy Note makes an appearance for the first time on an S model. The S22 Ultra tops it all off with the S Pen, which has air actions, air view, live message, Samsung Notes, screen off memo, smart select, AR Doodle, Bixby Vision, and many other cool new features.

Some facts about the S22+

Eight different colourways

Dimensions: 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6mm

Weight: 195g

6.6″ flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (2340×1080)

393 ppi

HDR10+ certified

120Hz refresh rate

Some facts about the S22 Ultra

Seven different colourways

Dimensions: 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9mm

Weight: 228g

6.8″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (3088×1440)

500 ppi

HDR10+ certified

120Hz refresh rate

S Pen (Screen write, Translate; Glance; Magnify; PENUP; Colouring; Write on calendar)

So which one should you buy? The S22 Ultra might be the obvious first choice because it’s the top of the range and is the premium model on offer, but the S22+ is definitely a top contender. It all boils down to your budget and preference.

The Galaxy S22 range is now available for purchase in South Africa. For more information, click here.